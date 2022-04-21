Senior BI Consultant/Qlik/Power BI at RecruiTech

Our client – A German based company who are passionate BI experts and data management consultants have an opportunity to work remotely on European based projects
What can you expect?
- Conception and implementation of European based BI projects
- Accompaniment of customers from presales to company-wide rollout
Requirements:
- 2+ years of experience in developing BI solutions in Qlik or PowerBI
- 2+ years of experience in acquiring and modelling data
- Completed study of IT, Business Informatics or comparable studies
- Required skills: Qlik Sense or PowerBI, ETL/ELT, SQL, Project Management
- Advantageous Skills: SAP, SSIS/SSAS, Microsoft Azure, Snowflake, Qlik Attunity
- Excellent communication and presentation skills
- 2+ years professional experience in consulting clients (advantageous)
- Very good knowledge of English; German skills are a plus but not a must
- Passionate about providing businesses with well-designed KPIs
- Experienced and capable of building efficient Dashboard/Reporting solutions
- Skilled communicator with experience in project management
