Senior BI Consultant/Qlik/Power BI at RecruiTech

Our client – A German based company who are passionate BI experts and data management consultants have an opportunity to work remotely on European based projects

What can you expect?

Conception and implementation of European based BI projects

Accompaniment of customers from presales to company-wide rollout

Requirements:

2+ years of experience in developing BI solutions in Qlik or PowerBI

2+ years of experience in acquiring and modelling data

Completed study of IT, Business Informatics or comparable studies

Required skills: Qlik Sense or PowerBI, ETL/ELT, SQL, Project Management

Advantageous Skills: SAP, SSIS/SSAS, Microsoft Azure, Snowflake, Qlik Attunity

Excellent communication and presentation skills

2+ years professional experience in consulting clients (advantageous)

Very good knowledge of English; German skills are a plus but not a must

Passionate about providing businesses with well-designed KPIs

Experienced and capable of building efficient Dashboard/Reporting solutions

Skilled communicator with experience in project management

Desired Skills:

Qlik Sense or PowerBI

ETL/ELT

SQL

Project Management

SAP

SSIS/SSAS

Microsoft Azure

Snowflake

Qlik Attunity

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

