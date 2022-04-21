Senior Business Analyst Financial Services

Our client an investment administrator in the Southern Suburbs of Cape Town is seeking to employ two (2) Senior Business Analysts. The investment administrator has secured a new client and is looking to grow their Business Solutions department.

The purpose of the job of the business analyst (BA) will be required to perform the full BA function for client and internal change requests, new product, client take-on projects or new systems integration.

The ideal candidate will have experience within the Asset Management industry, ideally within retail offering (Unit Trusts and LISP).

Main duties and responsibilities

Business case definition

Defining and developing new product and client take-on models

Process and data mapping

GAP analysis for new product and new client take-on

Business requirements analysis and definition (including functional and non-functional requirements analysis and definition)

Testing

Fully involved in the Software Development Life Cycle (agile and hybrid) and project delivery

PERSON SPECIFICATION

Ideal experience

At least 5 years’ operational experience in Unit Trust and LISP (Discretionary and Life and Retirement Products) administration or in-depth experience in supporting these processes in a BA role

Good understanding of the end-to-end administration processes

At least 5 years’ experience in a senior BA role with proven experience in Business Case definition, process and business analysis on medium to large projects

Proven ability to abstract detail into models

Experience on migration projects

Strong in understanding project implementation necessities

Proven track record of driving and implementing improvements

Experience in Agile and Waterfall

Ideal qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification or studying towards one

At least an Advanced Business analysis certification

SOFTWARE, SYSTEMS KNOWLEDGE

Essential:

Experience of full Microsoft office suite, including Advanced Excel and Visio or equivalent

Desirable:

Flexcube

Bizagi

Digiata

SQL experience beneficial

