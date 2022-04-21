Senior DevOps Engineer (AWS & Terraform) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A global & award-winning Mobile Device Management provider in Westlake seeks the technical expertise of a Senior DevOps Engineer whose core role will be to bring all its cloud resources under infrastructure as code management. You will also be expected to modernize build/rearchitect existing networking infrastructure while improving security and observability throughout the entire application stack. The successful incumbent will have experience designing, configuring, and managing cloud infrastructure on AWS, Infrastructure as Code – Terraform, Ansible, Packer and proficiency in Kubernetes, Prometheus, Grafana, Loki, Jaeger, Linux/Unix, Python, PHP and experience configuring and maintaining CI/CD pipelines. You will also require a broad understanding of security best practices in cloud environments and working knowledge of Site Reliability Engineering practices.

DUTIES:

Bring all cloud resources under infrastructure as code management.

Modernize build / rearchitect existing networking infrastructure for security, performance, resilience, high availability, reliability, scalability, and cost effectiveness.

Migrate legacy infrastructure and applications to the new environment.

Expand platform infrastructure and improve end-to-end development workflows.

Improve security and observability throughout the entire application stack.

Conduct security audits, infrastructure testing, etc in order to ensure platform suitability and stability.

Work closely with Engineers and leadership to understand the product roadmap and to help make the right decisions to develop technology that is ready for scale.

Be on-call to respond to automated alerting should the need arise.

Company Stack

Legacy –

AWS, PHP, MySQL, Redis

Present and future –

PHP, GolangMySQL, PostgreSQL, Various NoSQL, message brokers and event streaming platforms, Kubernetes, GitOps using ArgoCD, Event-driven microservices architecture where appropriate

REQUIREMENTS:

Must-Haves –

Experience designing, configuring, and managing cloud infrastructure on AWS.

Infrastructure as Code – Terraform, Ansible, Packer, etc. Experience with automated IaC is a bonus.

Production Kubernetes administration experience.

Networking fundamentals.

Broad understanding of security best practices in cloud environments.

Experience configuring and maintaining observability solutions such as Prometheus, Grafana, Loki, Jaeger, etc.

Experience implementing and managing cloud governance, compliance, and auditing.

Experience configuring and maintaining CI/CD pipelines.

Linux/Unix administration.

Scripting languages (Shell / Python / etc) – PHP, Golang a bonus.

Site Reliability Engineering – working knowledge of SRE practices.

Create and maintain documentation across all responsibilities.

Nice to haves –

Experience in an early-mid stage start-up environment, where product/market fit is continuing to be evaluated, re-evaluated and recalibrated.

ATTRIBUTES:

Highly self-motivated, team player in a professional lean Agile environment.

Excellent verbal and written English capabilities.

Logical with a passion for problem solving.

Exceptional attention to detail with proven interpersonal skills.

Able to manage pressure and deadlines timeously and effectively.

Comfortable with ambiguity – clarifying problems and expectations.

Ability to create structure and order and work well under pressure.

Flexible.

COMMENTS:

