Senior Full Stack Java Developer

Role Description

An exciting opportunity awaits an experienced software developer in this space looking to further his / her career as a full-stack senior Java web application developer responsible for the development and technical leadership of healthcare solutions.

This senior role operates within a cross-functional, agile software development team and focusses not only on the maintenance and on support of the current SA application suite, but also on the modernization, interoperability, and improved usability of these applications as per the Clients International architecture and technology guidelines.

Roles and Responsibilities

The key responsibilities of this role will focus on the architecture, technical leadership, solution delivery, support and very importantly, the quality of these new solutions.

Solution that will not only enhance the Clients SA product offering, but that will, together with our international development teams, enhance the product offering of the international business.

We are therefore seeking an energetic and committed individual that is a self-starter and who works well independently as well within a team context.

Your knowledge of, and experience in designing and developing quality solutions, together with your ability to learn new technologies, will be invaluable and of the utmost importance to help ensure progress and the successful implementation of these solutions.

Education & Skills

Minimum Requirements

Bachelor’s degree or higher in Information Systems, Computer Science or related field

Minimum 3 years application development and design experience at a senior level

Proven experience providing architectural direction and technical leadership

End-to-end (full stack) development of Java web-based solutions

Applying object-oriented design concepts and writing modular OO applications in Java (Spring, J2EE)

Building solutions in a micro service architecture (Docker experience highly desirable)

Developing and integrating solutions with SOAP and/or RESTful web services using either XML and/or JSON formats.

Swing, Maven, Jenkins

Working with post-relational and relational SQL databases

Very Advantageous

HTML5, JavaScript and CSS3 experience

Prior experience with Bootstrap, jQuery, Node.js or MVC framework such as React or AngularJS

Experience implementing applications using an ESB (Enterprise Service Bus)

Working knowledge of Atlassian Jira and Confluence advantageous

Key Areas of Responsibility (but not limited to)

Review requirements and specifications

Solution design

Develop work estimates as part of Scrum planning

Enhance, maintain, and support the current SA legacy applications

Debug and / or refactor existing applications and software modules as required

Develop clean, modular web-based SaaS applications in an agile and ever-changing environment

Provide architectural guidance and technical leadership in order to assist the wider development team with technical support and guidance

Help drive the application modernization and migration initiatives to successful conclusion

Interact with other technical staff such as IT, quality assurance, and technical writers

Support and mentor junior team members

Be willing to work evenings and/or weekends to meet project deadlines or attend to urgent support issues

Quickly respond to critical support issue

Desired Skills:

