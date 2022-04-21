Systems Analyst (Business Intelligence & Data

Apr 21, 2022

Job Description:

  • Develop and support of Business Intelligence reports as required by business partners.
  • Support of Business Analysts in day-to-day functions e.g. investigations, testing etc.
  • Integrate into a dynamic team building next generation solutions for the company glob
  • Willing to learn new technologies, teach and share knowledge with other team members
  • Promotion of continuous improvement culture within the team
  • Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies
  • Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types
  • Exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management
  • Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts for optimal customer experience
  • Manage ideas from design stage through to implementation and documentation
  • Implementing Qlik Sense dashboards for business users
  • Roll out and analyse the effectiveness of initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

Job Requirements:

  • Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent
  • Minimum 3+ Years’ experience Business Intelligence Development
  • 5 years’ experience in IT/Manufacturing advantageous
  • Experience with Business Intelligence platform development (Qlik)
  • Experience using SAP S/4 Hana
  • Experience in RESTful Service specification, development and testing
  • Experience with data modelling and databases such as SQL, Oracle, and PostgreSQL.
  • Knowledge of DevOps Tools (JIRA, GitHub, SonarCube, Jenkins)
  • Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production
  • Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept
  • Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge
  • Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)
  • Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
  • Must be able to demonstrate the ability to troubleshoot and resolve problems

Learn more/Apply for this position