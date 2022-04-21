Position: Systems Engineer
Location: Gauteng
Job Purpose:
- To implement, support and maintain the Postilion environment.
Educational Qualifications:
- Matric
- Diploma in IT
Years of Experience
- 5 years + Support and maintain Postilion environment
Other requirements
- Fluency in English is mandatory
- Strong oral and written communications skills.
- Organizational and prioritization skills.
- Excellent administrator with strong attention to detail.
- Technology and system savvy.
- Numeracy skills.
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment whilst still maintaining high levels of accuracy.
- Ability to maintain supreme levels of ethical behavior and confidentiality.
- Ability to identify opportunities for improvement
- Work well independently without the need for supervisor input
- Work well with others in team
- Strong troubleshooting skills
- Have knowledge of PCI DSS
- SQL scripting to query and update database content advantageous
- Have knowledge of Linux
Key Responsibilities:
- Supporting the production environment and ensuring that adequate testing has taken place before implementing new systems or changes to existing systems.
- Investigating production related queries as raised by business or external parties
- Ensure that assigned project deliverables, milestones and schedules are adhered to and accomplished.
- Ensure that communication channels are established with all clients at a technical level
- Support of UAT and development processes as required
- Documenting process, procedures and technical specification as required
- Analysis of transaction related data
- Provide PCI support and guidance
- Crypto Key management
Core Responsibilities:
- Performing of application upgrades, patching, and testing thereof
- Support and management of Postilion Payment application platform.
- Integration Support
- Support of PCI Standards within environments.
- Assist with PCI Audits
- Act as subject matter expert in customers meetings or when responding to customer queries
- Payment Terminal product support (Knowledge of Integrated and Stand-alone POS Terminals)
- UP Framework
Communications & Working Relationships:
Internal:
- Team Members
- Audit and compliance
- Project managers
- Solutions/Security Architects
External:
- Customers
- Project managers
- 3RD Parties
Reasons for Interaction:
- To ensure knowledge sharing and mentoring
- To ensure audits are passed
- To ensure systems availability and performance
- To ensure timelines are met on deliverables
- To provide input into architecture requirements for internal and external customers
Reasons for Interaction:
- To build and maintain customer relationships
- To ensure systems availability and performance
- To ensure timelines are met on deliverables
Behavioral Competencies
The incumbent is required to have demonstrated the following competencies:
- Attention to detail
- Client Focus
- Continuous Learning
- Decision Making
- Problem Solving
- Collaboration with others