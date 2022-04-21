Systems Engineer

Apr 21, 2022

Position: Systems Engineer
Location: Gauteng

Job Purpose:

  • To implement, support and maintain the Postilion environment.

Educational Qualifications:

  • Matric
  • Diploma in IT

Years of Experience

  • 5 years + Support and maintain Postilion environment

Other requirements

  • Fluency in English is mandatory
  • Strong oral and written communications skills.
  • Organizational and prioritization skills.
  • Excellent administrator with strong attention to detail.
  • Technology and system savvy.
  • Numeracy skills.
  • Ability to work in a fast-paced environment whilst still maintaining high levels of accuracy.
  • Ability to maintain supreme levels of ethical behavior and confidentiality.
  • Ability to identify opportunities for improvement
  • Work well independently without the need for supervisor input
  • Work well with others in team
  • Strong troubleshooting skills
  • Have knowledge of PCI DSS
  • SQL scripting to query and update database content advantageous
  • Have knowledge of Linux

Key Responsibilities:

  • Supporting the production environment and ensuring that adequate testing has taken place before implementing new systems or changes to existing systems.
  • Investigating production related queries as raised by business or external parties
  • Ensure that assigned project deliverables, milestones and schedules are adhered to and accomplished.
  • Ensure that communication channels are established with all clients at a technical level
  • Support of UAT and development processes as required
  • Documenting process, procedures and technical specification as required
  • Analysis of transaction related data
  • Provide PCI support and guidance
  • Crypto Key management

Core Responsibilities:

  • Performing of application upgrades, patching, and testing thereof
  • Support and management of Postilion Payment application platform.
  • Integration Support
  • Support of PCI Standards within environments.
  • Assist with PCI Audits
  • Act as subject matter expert in customers meetings or when responding to customer queries
  • Payment Terminal product support (Knowledge of Integrated and Stand-alone POS Terminals)
  • UP Framework

Communications & Working Relationships:
Internal:

  • Team Members
  • Audit and compliance
  • Project managers
  • Solutions/Security Architects

External:

  • Customers
  • Project managers
  • 3RD Parties

Reasons for Interaction:

  • To ensure knowledge sharing and mentoring
  • To ensure audits are passed
  • To ensure systems availability and performance
  • To ensure timelines are met on deliverables
  • To provide input into architecture requirements for internal and external customers

Reasons for Interaction:

  • To build and maintain customer relationships
  • To ensure systems availability and performance
  • To ensure timelines are met on deliverables

Behavioral Competencies
The incumbent is required to have demonstrated the following competencies:

  • Attention to detail
  • Client Focus
  • Continuous Learning
  • Decision Making
  • Problem Solving
  • Collaboration with others

Learn more/Apply for this position