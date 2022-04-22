Agile Project Manager

Area Requirement
Project Planning and Management:
Define project scope and schedule while focusing on regular and timely delivery
of value; organize and lead project status and working meetings; prepare and
distribute progress reports; manage risks and issues; correct deviations from
plans; and perform delivery planning for assigned projects
Team Management:
Assist in team development while holding teams accountable for their
commitments, removing roadblocks to their work; leveraging organizational
resources to improve capacity for project work; and mentoring and developing
team members
Product Owner Support:
Support the Product Owner in managing customer expectations for project
deliverables, managing stakeholder communications, and helping to implement
an effective system of project governance
Process Management and Improvement:
Define and manage a well-defined project management process and champion
ongoing process improvement initiatives to implement best practices for Agile
Project Management
Team Building:
Promote empowerment of the team, ensure that each team member is fully
engaged in the project and making a meaningful contribution, and encourage a
sustainable pace with high-levels of quality for the team
Qualifications
? Solid understanding of software development life cycle models as well as expert knowledge of
both Agile and traditional project management principles and practices and the ability to blend
them together in the right proportions to fit a project and business environment
? A proven track record of successfully implementing software or web development projects using
Agile methodologies including experience as a Project Manager managing large, complex
projects in a high-tech development environment with multi-function teams. PMP preferred
? Prior experience with SCRUM/Agile methodologies with enterprise-level application
development projects. PMI-ACP, CSM, or equivalent preferred
? Experience overseeing multi-function project teams with at least 10-15 team members including
Developers, Business Analysts, and QA Personnel
? Balanced business/technical background:
? Sufficient level of technical background to provide highly-credible leadership to
development teams and to be able to accurately and objectively evaluate complex
project risks and issues
? Ability to provide leadership to business analysts and collaborate with customers and
develop strategies and solutions of high business value
Skills Required
? BA or BS or equivalent experience is required; MA or MS is a plus
? Very effective interpersonal skills including mentoring, coaching, collaborating, and team
building
? Strong analytical, planning, and organizational skills with an ability to manage competing
demands
? In-depth knowledge and understanding of business needs with the ability to establish/maintain
high level of customer trust and confidence
? Proven ability to lead software development projects and ensure objectives, goals, and
commitments are met
? Solid understanding of and demonstrated experience in using appropriate tools:
? Agile Project Management tools such as Jira/Greenhopper, Rally, VersionOne or
equivalent
? Microsoft Project, Visio, and all Office Tools
? Excellent oral and written communications skills and experience interacting with both business
and IT individuals at all levels including the executive level
? Creative approach to problem-solving with the ability to focus on details while maintaining the
“big picture” view
6 MONTH CONTRACT
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree