Agile Project Manager

Area Requirement

Project Planning and Management:

Define project scope and schedule while focusing on regular and timely delivery

of value; organize and lead project status and working meetings; prepare and

distribute progress reports; manage risks and issues; correct deviations from

plans; and perform delivery planning for assigned projects

Team Management:

Assist in team development while holding teams accountable for their

commitments, removing roadblocks to their work; leveraging organizational

resources to improve capacity for project work; and mentoring and developing

team members

Product Owner Support:

Support the Product Owner in managing customer expectations for project

deliverables, managing stakeholder communications, and helping to implement

an effective system of project governance

Process Management and Improvement:

Define and manage a well-defined project management process and champion

ongoing process improvement initiatives to implement best practices for Agile

Project Management

Team Building:

Promote empowerment of the team, ensure that each team member is fully

engaged in the project and making a meaningful contribution, and encourage a

sustainable pace with high-levels of quality for the team

Qualifications

? Solid understanding of software development life cycle models as well as expert knowledge of

both Agile and traditional project management principles and practices and the ability to blend

them together in the right proportions to fit a project and business environment

? A proven track record of successfully implementing software or web development projects using

Agile methodologies including experience as a Project Manager managing large, complex

projects in a high-tech development environment with multi-function teams. PMP preferred

? Prior experience with SCRUM/Agile methodologies with enterprise-level application

development projects. PMI-ACP, CSM, or equivalent preferred

? Experience overseeing multi-function project teams with at least 10-15 team members including

Developers, Business Analysts, and QA Personnel

? Balanced business/technical background:

? Sufficient level of technical background to provide highly-credible leadership to

development teams and to be able to accurately and objectively evaluate complex

project risks and issues

? Ability to provide leadership to business analysts and collaborate with customers and

develop strategies and solutions of high business value

Skills Required

? BA or BS or equivalent experience is required; MA or MS is a plus

? Very effective interpersonal skills including mentoring, coaching, collaborating, and team

building

? Strong analytical, planning, and organizational skills with an ability to manage competing

demands

? In-depth knowledge and understanding of business needs with the ability to establish/maintain

high level of customer trust and confidence

? Proven ability to lead software development projects and ensure objectives, goals, and

commitments are met

? Solid understanding of and demonstrated experience in using appropriate tools:

? Agile Project Management tools such as Jira/Greenhopper, Rally, VersionOne or

equivalent

? Microsoft Project, Visio, and all Office Tools

? Excellent oral and written communications skills and experience interacting with both business

and IT individuals at all levels including the executive level

? Creative approach to problem-solving with the ability to focus on details while maintaining the

“big picture” view

6 MONTH CONTRACT

Desired Skills:

BA

BS

MA

MS

Agile

Project Management

PMP

SCRUM

PMI-ACP

CSM

Jira

Greenhopper

Rally

VersionOne

Microsoft Project

Visio

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

