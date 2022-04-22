Healthcare IT Project Manager

Role Description

The Project Manager is responsible for the direction, coordination, implementation, control, and completion of project initiatives, ensuring the delivery of the projects directly link to our strategy, commitments, and goals.

Key Duties and Responsibilities

Define project schedules, allocate resources, and monitor progress through a risk tracking process

Monitor and manager project scope, plans, charters, meetings, and schedules

Manage all project documentation

Work on multiple projects within the company’s project portfolio simultaneously

Foster partnerships with relevant stakeholders, including customers and CGM sponsor

Work with key stakeholders to understand the business needs, and creates project management plans aligning to the company’s strategic objectives

Reports on project progress, offers viable solutions and opportunities as they arise

Implements change practices

Maintain budgets

Minimum Requirements

3 or more years of project management experience in the IT industry, working on medium to large projects

PMP certifications required, and ITIL or ITSM certifications preferred

Demonstrated ability to be detail-orientated, have good communications skills and an engaging attitude when liaising with relevant stakeholders

Knowledge of agile and lean approaches such as Scrum, Kanban, and SAFe

Proficiency with project management software and related tools including but not limited to Project Software, JIRA, MS excel

Desired Skills:

