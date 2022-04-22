Scrum Master at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client is an international highly successful software development house with a niche focus in the telecommunications and payment gateway sector. With 20 years of proven success and phenomenal growth, this client has an incredible training and mentorship program. Your colleagues will be Agile in approach, highly qualified and awesome people. Continuous improvement is a way of life which is reflected in a flat organisational organogram where you are encouraged to participate, contribute and your opinion will be valued. Each person is encouraged to be themselves. For those that are ambitious, this is the best organisation to fast track your way up the career ladder. Those that enjoy routine are encouraged and supported to be subject matter experts.

Role Responsibilities:

Using Agile / Scrum principles to guide and focus the teams on achieving deliverables.

Ability to coach multiple teams to reach their highest potential and deadlines.

Participating in Agile Ceremonies, ensuring Agile processes are followed, provide feedback to delivery teams and focus the teams on agreed sprint goals.

High velocity communicator making sure that all information regarding changes in scope, delays and other issues are communicated to key stakeholders.

Driving improvements that are generated by Agile retrospectives.

Building a trusting and safe environment where problems can be raised without fear of blame and problem solving.

Facilitating discussion, decision making and conflict resolution.

Providing the team with support and guidance to be self-organised.

Developing self and supporting others’ development to achieve full potential.

Facilitating getting the work done without coercion, assigning or dictating the work.

Shielding the team from external interference and removing impediments.

Organising and executing software team training, mentoring and Agile Sprint ceremonies.

Collaborate with all stakeholders.

Preferred Qualifications:

Degree / Qualification is recommended.

Scrum certification is beneficial.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

3+ years Scrum Master experience.

Experience leading multiple Agile teams on Agile methodologies with knowledge of embedded SDLC processes.

Payment experience is highly beneficial.

Knowledge of Agile tools, such as the Atlassian tools.

Knowledge of Agile methodology and frameworks like Scrum and Kanban.

Strong knowledge of Scrum theory, rules and practices.

Good coaching skills.

Ability to coach teams from a traditional methodology into the use of Agile.

Demonstrates strong accountability.

Good skills and knowledge of servant leadership, facilitation, conflict resolution, continual improvement, empowerment and increasing transparency.

Applicable knowledge of the technologies used by the team.

Basic knowledge of software development processes and procedures to understand the team needs.

Requires excellent oral and written communication skills.

