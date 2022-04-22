Scrum Master (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client works with multiple organisations to find better ways to transact. They bring together committed people dedicated to delivering innovative enterprise solutions that help their customers contribute to economic growth. As a vibrant and innovative international company, they deliver industry-leading expertise and technology to solve real problems daily.

Role Responsibilities:

Coordinating full lifecycle software and customer implementation projects.

Ensuring that projects are delivered on time, within scope, within budget and of good quality.

Building strong relationships with customers and third party providers.

Guiding the team to ensure the delivery plan is met.

Facilitating and running project meetings.

Maintaining and improving project processes.

Contributing to the on-going growth and success of our client.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant degree

Relevant Skills / Experience:

5+ years experience on software projects.

Some experience in a formal or corporate environment.

Background in tech / IT industry.

A track record of successful delivery working across multiple teams, on multiple products in a fast paced, market driven environment.

Excellent communication and relationship management skills.

Advantageous Experience:

Financial Services / Payment / Fintech industry experience

Desired Skills:

Scrum Master

Scrum

Agile

