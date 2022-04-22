Typescript Software Engineer (Remote or Malta-based)

Working Location: Malta, or remote.

Our team at Talexio is looking for someone who will follow best business practices, strive for continuous growth, and be integral in writing our best-in-class HR software.

The software that Talexio develops makes a significant impact on individual and organizational well-being. We believe that by building the best product, we can help companies build and retain stronger teams.

We have big plans, and we need your help to get there.

Responsibilities

Develop highly reliable software solutions

Own all aspects of software engineering and product development

Collaborate on architecture, design, and code reviews

Understand your users’ problems and find good solutions

Skill-sets and Requirements

Experience in React and Typescript

3+ years of professional software building

A deep understanding of required technologies and how to utilize them

Experience in Full stack development

Ambition and desire to learn different technologies

Team focused attitude

Advanced candidates with experience with CakePHP and the desire to learn something different will also be considered

Education & Experience

A Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, engineering or a related field would be considered an asset

Benefits

Remote start if needed

Fast-paced, international team

Flexible schedule

Desired Skills:

Experience in React and Typescript

Full-stack

Software Development

Software Engineering

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Talexio is a Human Capital Management Software that lets employers manage their business from anywhere, no matter the size or location! Our HR software is designed to save precious time and help you cut costs with its easy-to-use interface.

Learn more/Apply for this position