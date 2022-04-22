Typescript Software Engineer (Remote or Malta-based)

Working Location: Malta, or remote.
Our team at Talexio is looking for someone who will follow best business practices, strive for continuous growth, and be integral in writing our best-in-class HR software.
The software that Talexio develops makes a significant impact on individual and organizational well-being. We believe that by building the best product, we can help companies build and retain stronger teams.
We have big plans, and we need your help to get there.
Responsibilities
- Develop highly reliable software solutions
- Own all aspects of software engineering and product development
- Collaborate on architecture, design, and code reviews
- Understand your users’ problems and find good solutions
Skill-sets and Requirements
- Experience in React and Typescript
- 3+ years of professional software building
- A deep understanding of required technologies and how to utilize them
- Experience in Full stack development
- Ambition and desire to learn different technologies
- Team focused attitude
- Advanced candidates with experience with CakePHP and the desire to learn something different will also be considered
Education & Experience
- A Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, engineering or a related field would be considered an asset
Benefits
- Remote start if needed
- Fast-paced, international team
- Flexible schedule
About The Employer:
Talexio is a Human Capital Management Software that lets employers manage their business from anywhere, no matter the size or location! Our HR software is designed to save precious time and help you cut costs with its easy-to-use interface.