Full stack developer

Apr 24, 2022

The position is a full-stack developer role, where the developer will be required to work from the server level, through the various services/API interactions, to the React Frontend. The assignment is to create an interactive training game.

Desired Skills:

  • Javascript
  • NodeJS
  • ReactJS
  • MongoDB
  • Mongo
  • Kubernetes
  • devops
  • Python
  • IOT
  • Internet of things
  • automated testing
  • test automation
  • Macha
  • Jest
  • Selenium
  • Jasmine
  • AWS EKS
  • ECS
  • Github
  • cluster monitoring
  • alerts
  • downtime
  • API

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

About The Employer:

A manufacturer of a comprehensive range of electronic equipment based in Kempton Park, South Africa

