The position is a full-stack developer role, where the developer will be required to work from the server level, through the various services/API interactions, to the React Frontend. The assignment is to create an interactive training game.
Desired Skills:
- Javascript
- NodeJS
- ReactJS
- MongoDB
- Mongo
- Kubernetes
- devops
- Python
- IOT
- Internet of things
- automated testing
- test automation
- Macha
- Jest
- Selenium
- Jasmine
- AWS EKS
- ECS
- Github
- cluster monitoring
- alerts
- downtime
- API
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
About The Employer:
A manufacturer of a comprehensive range of electronic equipment based in Kempton Park, South Africa