Full stack developer

The position is a full-stack developer role, where the developer will be required to work from the server level, through the various services/API interactions, to the React Frontend. The assignment is to create an interactive training game.

Desired Skills:

Javascript

NodeJS

ReactJS

MongoDB

Mongo

Kubernetes

devops

Python

IOT

Internet of things

automated testing

test automation

Macha

Jest

Selenium

Jasmine

AWS EKS

ECS

Github

cluster monitoring

alerts

downtime

API

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

About The Employer:

A manufacturer of a comprehensive range of electronic equipment based in Kempton Park, South Africa

Learn more/Apply for this position