Lead Analyst Costing & Projects

- Ensure that the activity-based cost models are up to date and accurate across all dimensions, including transactions, products and distribution channels, and trusted by the business to drive decision making
- Apply the activity-based costing framework through building new models and/or interrogating existing models in order to generate new insights that contribute to optimising the business
- Develop and implement operational processes that support team delivery, and ensure that they are efficient and effective
Experience / Desired Experience required:
- 3 years’ experience in analytical roles that included exposure to activity-based costing and financial analysis (Financial Services, pref. Banking)
- Proven experience in building activity-based cost models from first principles and constructing business cases
- CA (SA) OR CIMA qualification (part CIMA also acceptable
Desired Skills:
- Activity-based Costing
- Financial Analysis
- Management Accounting
- CIMA
- Cost Models
- Budgeting
- Forecasting
- Capital Budgeting
- CA(SA)
- Business Analytics
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our Financial services client is looking for a Analyst specialising within Management accounting to act as the lead for ABC Models across the business.