Lead Analyst Costing & Projects

Ensure that the activity-based cost models are up to date and accurate across all dimensions, including transactions, products and distribution channels, and trusted by the business to drive decision making

Apply the activity-based costing framework through building new models and/or interrogating existing models in order to generate new insights that contribute to optimising the business

Develop and implement operational processes that support team delivery, and ensure that they are efficient and effective

Experience / Desired Experience required:

3 years’ experience in analytical roles that included exposure to activity-based costing and financial analysis (Financial Services, pref. Banking)

Proven experience in building activity-based cost models from first principles and constructing business cases

CA (SA) OR CIMA qualification (part CIMA also acceptable

Desired Skills:

Activity-based Costing

Financial Analysis

Management Accounting

CIMA

Cost Models

Budgeting

Forecasting

Capital Budgeting

CA(SA)

Business Analytics

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our Financial services client is looking for a Analyst specialising within Management accounting to act as the lead for ABC Models across the business.

