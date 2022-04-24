Lead Analyst Costing & Projects

Apr 24, 2022

  • Ensure that the activity-based cost models are up to date and accurate across all dimensions, including transactions, products and distribution channels, and trusted by the business to drive decision making
  • Apply the activity-based costing framework through building new models and/or interrogating existing models in order to generate new insights that contribute to optimising the business
  • Develop and implement operational processes that support team delivery, and ensure that they are efficient and effective

Experience / Desired Experience required:

  • 3 years’ experience in analytical roles that included exposure to activity-based costing and financial analysis (Financial Services, pref. Banking)
  • Proven experience in building activity-based cost models from first principles and constructing business cases
  • CA (SA) OR CIMA qualification (part CIMA also acceptable

Desired Skills:

  • Activity-based Costing
  • Financial Analysis
  • Management Accounting
  • CIMA
  • Cost Models
  • Budgeting
  • Forecasting
  • Capital Budgeting
  • CA(SA)
  • Business Analytics

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Our Financial services client is looking for a Analyst specialising within Management accounting to act as the lead for ABC Models across the business.

