Data Analyst – 25 April 2022 at Air Traffic and Navigation Services

Applications are invited for the position of Data Analyst (Grade 8) [Email Address Removed] successful applicant will be reporting to the Senior Manager â€“ Information and Knowledge Management.

Major Activities

Ã˜ Performing Extraction, Loading and Transformation (ELT) on data from physical servers and logical configurations for optimal solution performance. Ã˜ Understanding of business operationsÃ˜ Define the infrastructure requirements for Business Information SystemsÃ˜ Document and maintain business requirementsÃ˜ Identifying patterns and trends in data setsÃ˜ Defining new data collection and analysis processesÃ˜ Provide and ensure effectiveness of data visualization techniques to enable deeper business insightsÃ˜ Performing initial analysis to assess the quality of the data including monitoring performance and quality control plans to identify improvementsÃ˜ Combine various sources and creating data marts, business views and semantic layers for analytics and research with user-defined attributes and measuresÃ˜ Providing technical expertise in data storage structures, data mining, and data cleansingÃ˜ Convert business information requirements into functional specificationsÃ˜ Support the implementation of Enterprise Data Warehouse (EDW)Ã˜ Develop, design reporting requirementsÃ˜ Compile reports based on functional specifications and requirments Report and provide data visualization, translating information into a visual context to make it easier to identify patterns, trends and outliers in large data sets – Visualise data using various user-preferred and friendly toolsÃ˜ Troubleshooting the reporting database environment and reportsÃ˜ Working closely with the IT team Maintain customer relations effectively to promote data visualization awareness across the organisation to improve insight and decision makingÃ˜ Work with management to prioritize business and information needsÃ˜ Training end-users on BI tools, developing reports and dashboardsÃ˜ Work with business to identify opportunities for the use of data

Minimum Qualifications

Ã˜ Tertiary qualification in Information Management or Computer Science. Ã˜ Microsoft Certified Power BI Data Analyst OR Microsoft Certified: Azure AI Fundamentals

Minimum ExperienceÃ˜ Minimum 3 years experience of Business Information SystemsÃ˜ Proven working experience as a DataAnalyst

