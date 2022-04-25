Data Scientist

A super exciting opportunity has become available for a Data Scientist at a leading bank in Johannesburg. The incumbent will be required to lead value creation for a diverse and unique data set. This data will vary across industries and geographies and may include both structured and unstructured data of a varying nature.

Key Responsibilities:

Work closely with businesses to use this data to propose solutions for effective decision making, as well as innovating offerings that are not yet conceptualised.

Build algorithms and design experiments to merge, manage, interrogate, and extract data to find economic and other trends, and build monetizable data products.

Contribute to the overall data ecosystem strategy which will include identifying partners, understanding what data will be valuable and proposing solutions using these alternative datasets.

Develop and apply analytical algorithms and methods to build, test and implement advanced mathematical models and analytical solutions that address business problem, opportunities and improve business outcomes i.e., reduced risk and costs, increased profitability, optimised efficiency and to facilitate strategic decision-making

Identify process improvements for Cost Saving, Revenue Generation or Efficiency improvements for the business.

Expectation management at senior levels / stakeholder management.

Develop objective working relationships with a variety of stakeholders, including end-users, SMEs, project managers and senior staff members by providing input to Business requirements.

Partnering with Business to research information delivery methods / interfaces.

Establish and manage a data Task Force with regular feedback / communication to Exco on progress and future pipeline of work.

Develop and implement data Architecture and management Strategy for FNB Digital Banking.

Apply IT Risk and Governance Standards for the data environment (SDLC, Change management, Incident management, Release management, etc).

Prioritisation of new requirements for data environment and Coordination of projects in conjunction with the project Office i.t.o scoping, planning, prioritising.

Manages all aspects of the data sourcing, migration, quality, design, and implementation.

Identifies new initiatives and/or recommendations for database growth and integration.

Resource management conducts performance reviews and determines professional development and training opportunities for staff.

Manage own development to increase own competencies.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelors Degree

At least 5 years working as a data scientist

Extensive experience in Data Architecture and knowledge of the bank’s existing data landscape.

Python

SQL

Power BI or a data visualisation software

Geolocation data

Economic data

Hadoop, Distributed Computing

Orion

AWS / Cloud

Custom Visualisation Frameworks

Basket level data

Tree-based pipelines using Pyspark and Scala for modelling of big data

Data engineering, model deployment, data tokenization experience a bonus

Desired Skills:

Python

Power BI

SQL

Big Data

Data Modelling

Data Visualization

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position