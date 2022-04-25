Elon Musk, Twitter board discuss takeover bid

Elon Musk is one step closer to his goal of acquiring Twitter.

The world’s richest man met with the Twitter board yesterday, apparently to discuss details of a potential deal.

Musk earlier this week announced his intention to acquire the company through a hostile takeover after buying up more than 9% of Twitter’s shares. He is said to have secured the finance necessary for the $46,5-billion needed to make an offer of $54.20 per share.

Musk revealed details of the financing plans with Morgan Stanley and other financiers to US regulators on Thursday, which is believed to have made the board consider a possible deal.

He is also reported to have contacted several Twitter shareholders to garner support for his takeover plans.

According to several sources, a deal with the board could be concluded as early as this week.