Front-end Web Developer

You will need strong front-end web development skills, particularly in HTML, CSS and JavaScript.

You should be . The successful candidate must be comfortable working with large amounts of information, have a strong passion for front-end web development, excellent organisational skills, obsessive attention to detail and a strong desire to learn and grow.

REQUIRED EXPERIENCE

3 years of experience in a similar role.

Strong programming skills, particularly in HTML, CSS and JavaScript

Solid experience consuming and displaying large amounts of data is a must (ideally via APIs)

Experience with version control (ideally Git)

This is a role based in Cape Town.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical

pension

bonus and more

