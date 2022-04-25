Global smartphone shipments down

Worldwide smartphone shipments fell 11% year on year amid unfavorable economic conditions and sluggish seasonal demand in the first quarter of 2022, according to Canalys research.

Samsung led the market with a 24% share, up from 19% in Q4 2021 as the vendor revamped its 2022 portfolio. Apple came second, with a solid Q1 thanks to the growing demand for its iPhone 13 series. Xiaomi stayed in third place due to the stellar performance of its Redmi Note series. OPPO (including OnePlus) and vivo completed the top five with 10% and 8% shares.

“Despite the looming uncertainty in global markets, the leading vendors accelerated their growth by broadening device portfolios for 2022,” says Canalys analyst Sanyam Chaurasia. “While the iPhone 13 series continues to capture consumer demand, the new iPhone SE launched in March is becoming an important mid-range volume driver for Apple. At a similar price point to its predecessor, it offers an upgraded chipset and improved battery performance and adds the 5G connectivity that operator channels are demanding.

“At the same time, Samsung ramped up production of its popular A series to compete aggressively in the mid-to-low-end segment while refreshing its 2022 portfolio, including its flagship Galaxy S22 series. While Chinese vendors are still suffering supply constraints at the low end, their global expansion is being hampered by a slowdown in their home market.”

Nicole Peng, vice-president: mobility at Canalys, comments: “The global smartphone market was held back by an unsettled business environment in Q1. Markets saw a spike in Covid-19 cases due to the Omicron variant, though minimal hospitalisations and high vaccination rates helped normalise consumer activity quickly.

“Vendors face major uncertainty due to the Russia-Ukraine war, China’s rolling lockdowns and the threat of inflation.

“All this added to traditionally slow seasonal demand. Vendors must equip themselves to respond quickly to emerging opportunities and risks while staying focused on their long-term strategic plans. The good news is that the painful component shortages might improve sooner than expected, which will certainly help relieve cost pressures.”

Worldwide smartphone shipments and growth

Canalys Preliminary Smartphone Market Pulse: Q1 2022 Vendor Q1 2021 market share Q1 2022 market share Samsung 22% 24% Apple 15% 18% Xiaomi 14% 13% OPPO 11% 10% vivo 10% 8% Others 28% 27% Preliminary estimates are subject to change on final release

Note: percentages may not add up to 100% due to rounding

Note: OnePlus is included in OPPO shipments

Source: Canalys estimates (sell-in shipments), Smartphone Analysis, April 2022