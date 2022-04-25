IT Security Engineer (Ethical Hacker)

IT Security Engineer with at least 3 years experience in Information Security

Ethical Hacking

Patch Management

Vulnerability Management

Minimum Qualification: Essential: Grade 12 – Matric or a Senior Certificate and Relevant IT Qualification: CompTIA Security+, Systems Security Certified Practitioner (SSCP)

Main purpose of Position:

To support the day-to-day data security operations such as patch management, red team exercises, remediation of cyber security incidents, implementation of cyber security road map tasks as well as supporting and maintaining a broad suite of information security infrastructure.

IT Security Planning & Monitoring:

Perform patch management of endpoints and servers to ensure highest level of security on all critical systems.

Assist with the maintenance of all security tools and technology.

Assist with the implementation of new security systems/platforms as per the Cyber Security Roadmap.

Conduct red team exercises and remediation on mission-critical systems.

Maintain AD termination tasks such as ensuring that terminated users are removed from AD.

Review, understand and correlate data from multiple sources, which is not limited to user authentication events, windows security event logs, intrusion detections alerts, proxy logs and firewall events.

Initiate configuration and change control records with regards to IT security system activities.

Respond to security incidents, including investigation and remediation.

Security Compliance:

Assist with the documentation of security policies as well as promote activities and procedures to create a general awareness about the significance of security within the organisation.

Perform PCI compliance and ITGC related tasks as directed.

Assist with the monitoring of internet access utilised by employees within the Group.

Assist with the identification, investigation and resolution of security breaches.

Assist with the creation of security awareness training and phishing campaigns.

Assist with the maintenance of information security policies and procedures and to ensure that the security strategies are being followed, to meet the organisational security goals and standards.

Stakeholder Liaison:

Engage management on users that default their Cyber Security Awareness Training to ensure compliance.

Desired Skills:

Comptia S+

Ethical Hacking

Patch Management

Vulnerability Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position