IT Security Engineer (Ethical Hacker)

Apr 25, 2022

IT Security Engineer with at least 3 years experience in Information Security
Ethical Hacking
Patch Management
Vulnerability Management

  • Minimum Qualification: Essential: Grade 12 – Matric or a Senior Certificate and Relevant IT Qualification: CompTIA Security+, Systems Security Certified Practitioner (SSCP)

Main purpose of Position:
To support the day-to-day data security operations such as patch management, red team exercises, remediation of cyber security incidents, implementation of cyber security road map tasks as well as supporting and maintaining a broad suite of information security infrastructure.

IT Security Planning & Monitoring:

  • Perform patch management of endpoints and servers to ensure highest level of security on all critical systems.

Assist with the maintenance of all security tools and technology.

  • Assist with the implementation of new security systems/platforms as per the Cyber Security Roadmap.
  • Conduct red team exercises and remediation on mission-critical systems.
  • Maintain AD termination tasks such as ensuring that terminated users are removed from AD.
  • Review, understand and correlate data from multiple sources, which is not limited to user authentication events, windows security event logs, intrusion detections alerts, proxy logs and firewall events.
  • Initiate configuration and change control records with regards to IT security system activities.
  • Respond to security incidents, including investigation and remediation.

Security Compliance:

  • Assist with the documentation of security policies as well as promote activities and procedures to create a general awareness about the significance of security within the organisation.
  • Perform PCI compliance and ITGC related tasks as directed.
  • Assist with the monitoring of internet access utilised by employees within the Group.
  • Assist with the identification, investigation and resolution of security breaches.
  • Assist with the creation of security awareness training and phishing campaigns.
  • Assist with the maintenance of information security policies and procedures and to ensure that the security strategies are being followed, to meet the organisational security goals and standards.

Stakeholder Liaison:

  • Engage management on users that default their Cyber Security Awareness Training to ensure compliance.

Desired Skills:

  • Comptia S+
  • Ethical Hacking
  • Patch Management
  • Vulnerability Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

