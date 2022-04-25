IT Security Engineer (Ethical Hacker)

IT Security Engineer with at least 3 years experience in Information Security
- Minimum Qualification: Essential: Grade 12 – Matric or a Senior Certificate and Relevant IT Qualification: CompTIA Security+, Systems Security Certified Practitioner (SSCP)
Main purpose of Position:
To support the day-to-day data security operations such as patch management, red team exercises, remediation of cyber security incidents, implementation of cyber security road map tasks as well as supporting and maintaining a broad suite of information security infrastructure.
IT Security Planning & Monitoring:
- Perform patch management of endpoints and servers to ensure highest level of security on all critical systems.
Assist with the maintenance of all security tools and technology.
- Assist with the implementation of new security systems/platforms as per the Cyber Security Roadmap.
- Conduct red team exercises and remediation on mission-critical systems.
- Maintain AD termination tasks such as ensuring that terminated users are removed from AD.
- Review, understand and correlate data from multiple sources, which is not limited to user authentication events, windows security event logs, intrusion detections alerts, proxy logs and firewall events.
- Initiate configuration and change control records with regards to IT security system activities.
- Respond to security incidents, including investigation and remediation.
Security Compliance:
- Assist with the documentation of security policies as well as promote activities and procedures to create a general awareness about the significance of security within the organisation.
- Perform PCI compliance and ITGC related tasks as directed.
- Assist with the monitoring of internet access utilised by employees within the Group.
- Assist with the identification, investigation and resolution of security breaches.
- Assist with the creation of security awareness training and phishing campaigns.
- Assist with the maintenance of information security policies and procedures and to ensure that the security strategies are being followed, to meet the organisational security goals and standards.
Stakeholder Liaison:
- Engage management on users that default their Cyber Security Awareness Training to ensure compliance.
- Comptia S+
- Ethical Hacking
- Patch Management
- Vulnerability Management
- 2 to 5 years
- Certificate