Project Manager Agile SDLC at Nedbank

Job Title: Project Manager I

Requisition Details

REQ 114502

Career Stream

Projects

Job Purpose

To plan, track, monitor and control activities of small projects to ensure that project goals/objectives are accomplished within the prescribed time frame, agreed quality and funding parameters enabled through Nedbank project methodologies and people management. The Project Manager will also ensuring the team is working on the right tasks at the right time, working closely with the product manager to translate epics, stories, and other items on the sprint list into actionable tasks for the delivery team

Job Responsibilities

Contribute to a culture conducive to the achievement of transformation goals by participating in Nedbank Culture building initiatives (e.g., staff surveys etc.).

Participate and support corporate social responsibility initiatives for the achievement of key business strategies.

Identify and recommend opportunities to enhance processes; systems and policies and support implementation of new processes; policies and systems.

Ensure accurate cost estimation based on coverage of customer requirements and project scope

Manage project budget within mandate

Deliver projects on target within due date, budget and according to scope and project governance

Ensure traceability of defined benefits throughout the life cycle of the project and escalate any deviations arising throughout the project Identify project stakeholders; communicate their roles; define level of participation in project; map their communication needs and manage stakeholder engagement strategies through the project plan

Manage each stakeholder group actively through the change cycle

Manage the business change, impact across process, systems, and technology

Understand roles; behaviours and operations and define strategies in the project schedule

Coach customers and management where processes and systems are changed ensure the change management process is led and supported together with the customer capture client needs accurately in scope and ensure sign off by stakeholders

Ensure satisfactory post implementation review by obtaining final sign-off from customers Keep abreast of legislation and other industry changes that impacts on role by reading the relevant newsletters; websites and attending sessions.

Understand and embrace the Nedbank vision and demonstrate the values through interaction with team and stakeholders.

Improve personal capability and stay abreast of developments in field of expertise by identifying training courses and career progression for self through input and feedback from managers

Ensure personal growth and enable effectiveness in performance of roles and responsibilities by ensuring all learning activities are completed; experience practiced, and certifications obtained and/or maintained within specified time frames.

Ensure successful implementation of Agile in software projects with improved quality in accordance with business needs and strategic goals.

Provide expert level guidance to software project team in terms of process, system, tools, methods as well as communication, integration, and successful team dynamics through weekly facilitation sessions

Integrate with diverse stakeholders by engaging and facilitate with multiple divers’ groups across a spectrum of wants and needs

Integrate with diverse stakeholders by engaging and facilitate with multiple divers' groups across a spectrum of wants and needs

Build professional relationships though engagement and regular communication and feedback with all stakeholders using quality metrics and project status reports as drivers

Ensure satisfactory post implementation review and performing retrospectives/inspect & adapt sessions as required.

Essential Qualifications – NQF Level

Professional Qualifications/Honour’s Degree

Diploma

Preferred Qualification

Bachelor of Technology: Project Management , Matric / Grade 12 / National Senior Certificate

Essential Certification

Relevant certification in PM practises or methodology (PRINCE/ PMBOK ETC)

Certified Scrum Professional

Relevance in at least one of the following:

Scrum Professional

Scrum Master

Agile Certified Practitioners (ACP) – PMI

Type of Exposure

Built a high performance culture

Built and maintained stakeholder relationships

Developed and Implemented Communications Strategy

Delivered compliance risk management programmes and advice

Designed Workforce Planning Solutions

Managed Self and Team

Minimum Experience Level

Between 3 to 5 years working in a project environment including exposure to a management of small to medium projects.

Between 3 to 5 years’ experience in IT.

Between 2 to 5 years exposure to agile delivery and managing a squad as a Scrum Master

Technical / Professional Knowledge

Relevant regulatory knowledge

Cluster Specific Operational Knowledge

Governance, Risk and Controls

Data analysis

Relevant project management platform and tool knowledge

Principles of financial management

Information Technology concepts

Project Tool Kit

project management principles and methodologies

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Banking

2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

