Project Manager Agile SDLC at Nedbank

Job Title: Project Manager I
REQ 114502
Projects
Job Purpose
To plan, track, monitor and control activities of small projects to ensure that project goals/objectives are accomplished within the prescribed time frame, agreed quality and funding parameters enabled through Nedbank project methodologies and people management. The Project Manager will also ensuring the team is working on the right tasks at the right time, working closely with the product manager to translate epics, stories, and other items on the sprint list into actionable tasks for the delivery team
Job Responsibilities
- Contribute to a culture conducive to the achievement of transformation goals by participating in Nedbank Culture building initiatives (e.g., staff surveys etc.).
- Participate and support corporate social responsibility initiatives for the achievement of key business strategies.
- Identify and recommend opportunities to enhance processes; systems and policies and support implementation of new processes; policies and systems.
- Ensure accurate cost estimation based on coverage of customer requirements and project scope
- Manage project budget within mandate
- Deliver projects on target within due date, budget and according to scope and project governance
- Ensure traceability of defined benefits throughout the life cycle of the project and escalate any deviations arising throughout the project Identify project stakeholders; communicate their roles; define level of participation in project; map their communication needs and manage stakeholder engagement strategies through the project plan
- Manage each stakeholder group actively through the change cycle
- Manage the business change, impact across process, systems, and technology
- Understand roles; behaviours and operations and define strategies in the project schedule
- Coach customers and management where processes and systems are changed ensure the change management process is led and supported together with the customer capture client needs accurately in scope and ensure sign off by stakeholders
- Ensure satisfactory post implementation review by obtaining final sign-off from customers Keep abreast of legislation and other industry changes that impacts on role by reading the relevant newsletters; websites and attending sessions.
- Understand and embrace the Nedbank vision and demonstrate the values through interaction with team and stakeholders.
- Improve personal capability and stay abreast of developments in field of expertise by identifying training courses and career progression for self through input and feedback from managers
- Ensure personal growth and enable effectiveness in performance of roles and responsibilities by ensuring all learning activities are completed; experience practiced, and certifications obtained and/or maintained within specified time frames.
- Ensure successful implementation of Agile in software projects with improved quality in accordance with business needs and strategic goals.
- Provide expert level guidance to software project team in terms of process, system, tools, methods as well as communication, integration, and successful team dynamics through weekly facilitation sessions
- Integrate with diverse stakeholders by engaging and facilitate with multiple divers’ groups across a spectrum of wants and needs
- Build professional relationships though engagement and regular communication and feedback with all stakeholders using quality metrics and project status reports as drivers
- Ensure satisfactory post implementation review and performing retrospectives/inspect & adapt sessions as required.
Essential Qualifications – NQF Level
- Professional Qualifications/Honour’s Degree
- Diploma
Preferred Qualification
- Bachelor of Technology: Project Management , Matric / Grade 12 / National Senior Certificate
Essential Certification
- Relevant certification in PM practises or methodology (PRINCE/ PMBOK ETC)
- Certified Scrum Professional
- Relevance in at least one of the following:
- Scrum Professional
- Scrum Master
- Agile Certified Practitioners (ACP) – PMI
Type of Exposure
- Built a high performance culture
- Built and maintained stakeholder relationships
- Developed and Implemented Communications Strategy
- Delivered compliance risk management programmes and advice
- Designed Workforce Planning Solutions
- Managed Self and Team
Minimum Experience Level
- Between 3 to 5 years working in a project environment including exposure to a management of small to medium projects.
- Between 3 to 5 years’ experience in IT.
- Between 2 to 5 years exposure to agile delivery and managing a squad as a Scrum Master
Technical / Professional Knowledge
- Relevant regulatory knowledge
- Cluster Specific Operational Knowledge
- Governance, Risk and Controls
- Data analysis
- Relevant project management platform and tool knowledge
- Principles of financial management
- Information Technology concepts
- Project Tool Kit
- project management principles and methodologies
Desired Skills:
- Project Manager
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Banking
- 2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma