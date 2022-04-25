Project Manager (Wits RHI) at AJ Personnel

Main purpose of the job:

To lead, coordinate and manage the Wits RHI Paediatric and adolescent clinical programme activities within the district

To provide technical support to both internal and external stakeholders with regard to clinical care

To develop and effectively manage relationships with district and sub-district stakeholders

Location:

Tshwane District, Gauteng Province

Key performance areas:

Develop and effectively manage relationships at a sub-district and district level with external and internal stakeholders including DoH, donors, partners, and relevant Wits RHI projects

Ensure collaboration and coordination with other Wits RHI projects within the sub-district

When assigned, serve as a representative of the PASP programme on both internal and external forums/working groups within the sub-district and district

Identify the training needs of the project team and DoH counterparts

Liaise with the Wits RHI Training Department and DoH RTC to address training needs

Support the monitoring of the quality of training and mentoring at the district, sub-district, and facility-level

Support the evaluation of the effectiveness of training by obtaining feedback from stakeholders and/or relevant assessments

Provide post-training support through coaching, mentoring, feedback and support to the sub-district and facilities that ensure high-quality implementation of Paeds and adolescent clinical care, other related programmes

Implement appropriate project management processes to ensure delivery of adolescent programme components according to the approved work plan(s), timelines and budgets with a specific focus on aspects of sustainability

Track and monitor sub-district and facility level project components, including operational research projects, using agreed project indicators

Develop/review work plans and other strategic project documents for effective implementation of the project

Identify the needs of the project, lead the compilation of project plans and monitor performance

Identify and get resources as required

Coordinate project activities with external agencies such as public health, NGO partners, regulatory bodies, donor monitoring and auditing agencies and others as necessary

Support the development of M&E and evaluation plans

Develop project tools such as SOPs, tools, and technical guidelines and contribute to the development of adolescent information materials and other documents as required

Coordinate and troubleshoot all project-related activities

Lead the coordination and reporting of tracing and linkage activities at PASP priority sites using NHLS PCR/VL for action reports

Contribute to project reports and disseminate to internal and external stakeholders on an ongoing basis

Contribute to the development of technical publications and other programme resources

Close communication with the Wits RHI PASP M&E team to ensure adequate and regular reporting on key project indicators

Required minimum education and training:

Degree in Nursing or equivalent, Master’s degree or equivalent in Public Health, Public Management, or related recommended fields

Required minimum work experience:

3- 5 years’ management experience within a donor-funded public health programme, 2-3 years experience in at least one of the following fields: Paeds, adolescent health, HIV, sexual health, and reproductive health

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities:

Knowledge of provincial and district public health delivery structures

Knowledge of health systems and data management

Experience in quality improvement

Experience in teaching and training

Exceptional organizational skills and knowledge of Microsoft Office

Able to work independently and as part of a multi-disciplinary team

Positive energetic team player with good interpersonal skills, a strong relationship builder with all stakeholders and an ability to adapt to and navigate complex situations

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal

Ability to communicate in other SA languages preferably must be area appropriate

Post Graduate qualification in HIV Management and Project Management is advantageous

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online and complete your registration on Ditto Hire (our application tracking system) to enable and protect you as a candidate to accept the new POPIA terms and conditions. This will then create your permanent profile with which you can apply for all jobs as advertised by AJ PERSONNEL. However, you may remove your profile from AJ PERSONNEL when you are no longer in the job market.

AJ Personnel is fully POPIA Compliant.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 06 May 2022 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

PLEASE NOTE: Our Client, WHC – RHI, maintains mandatory Covid-19 requirements, and as such only Covid-19 vaccinated incumbents will be considered for positions.

Please note:

AJ Personnel is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

About The Employer:

Background

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africa’s health challenges.

It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology.

Learn more/Apply for this position