Python Developer

C / C++ ; PYTHON DEVELOPER – Automotive Ethernet Control Field

We are looking for an experienced C/C++; Python developer to join our engineering team and help us create dynamic software applications for our clients.

In this role, you will be responsible for writing and testing scalable code, developing back-end components, and integrating user-facing elements in collaboration with front-end developers.

NB: Candidate should have C/C++ in conjunction with Python

As most of our projects is in C/C++ the candidate must be able / capable to jump in and assist in need be using C/C++ or at least having the knowledge to be able and capable)

Roles & Outcomes:

Python programming and Integration (must include C/C++ knowledge/experience)

Systems Design

Documentation / Technical Authoring

Problem Solving

Project Management

Research / Investigations

Service Level Monitoring

Systems Testing

User Support

The ability to quickly create advanced software solutions that are relatively free from defect and are easily maintained

Create Firmware for custom hardware designs

Code versioning

Consulting with internal stakeholders to determine the scope of software development projects.

Collaborating with the software development team on application design and development.

Developing software and overseeing the deployment of applications across platforms.

Performing diagnostic tests and debugging procedures.

Creating end-user application feedback channels.

Optimizing software by performing maintenance, updates, and upgrades.

Resolve issues proactively to deliver high quality products

Deploying software across a variety of platforms and operating systems.

Integrating user-facing elements using server-side logic.

Write reusable, testable, and efficient code

Design and implement of low-latency, high-availability, and performant applications

Performance tuning, improvement, balancing, usability and automation

Work collaboratively with design team to understand end user requirements to provide technical solutions and for the implementation of new software features

Coordination with other developers for cross-functional requirements implementation and tests

Education & Qualifications:

Higher Degree or diploma in IT or related field

Excellent work ethics, punctual, enthusiastic and willing to learn

Fluent in spoken and written English

Team player with the ability to work in small teams

Be able and willing to travel abroad

Experience:

Intermediate – Senior C/C++; Python developer

Min 3+yrs strong experience and knowledge

Experience required on one or more; file parsing, API design, JSON restful, RPC links

A deep understanding and multi-process architecture and the threading limitations of Python.

Familiarity with testing tools.

Hands on experience with Django, Flask or other Python frameworks

Current knowledge of C/C++ or Python standards and specifications.

Extensive experience in deploying software across a variety of platforms and operating systems.

Superb analytical and problem-solving skills.

Experience with algorithms/data structures knowledge

Good OOP knowledge

Software development lifecycle experience

Experience with Windows and LINUX

Good understanding of TCP/IP protocol

Preference will be given to candidates demonstrating competency in the following:

Any automotive standards knowledge

Development of SOME/IP, DDS or possible other controllers and device stimulators for automotive field

Desired Skills:

C

C++

Java

Python

embedded

linux

windows

OOP

Firmware

Integration

algorithms

hardware

Django

JSON restful

Flask

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

– Be willing to travel aborad

– Fast growing, well-established international company.

– leading experts in their field

– creating and developing exciting new next-generation technology for autonoumous driving

– Cape Town together with our team in Germany is a diverse group of forward thinkers with our main focus being Time Sensitive Networking.

– High Team Spirit

– Pride themselves in open commuinication channel

– Open minded and collborative culture

Learn more/Apply for this position