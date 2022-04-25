Sales & Upgrades Consultant

- Contacting Existing client leads to offer upgrade services/products
- Cold calling
- Receiving and placing customer service telephone calls
- Maintaining solid customer relationships by handling questions and concerns with speed and professionalism
- Resolving customer complaints, managing database records, drafting status reports on customer service issues
- Data entry and research as required to troubleshoot customer problems
- Must have matric
- Basic Computer knowledge
- Must have minimum 6 months experience in similar role