Sales & Upgrades Consultant

Apr 25, 2022

  • Contacting Existing client leads to offer upgrade services/products
  • Cold calling
  • Receiving and placing customer service telephone calls
  • Maintaining solid customer relationships by handling questions and concerns with speed and professionalism
  • Resolving customer complaints, managing database records, drafting status reports on customer service issues
  • Data entry and research as required to troubleshoot customer problems
  • Must have matric
  • Basic Computer knowledge
  • Must have minimum 6 months experience in similar role

Learn more/Apply for this position