Senior Software Developer

- Maintain and develop Software stack
- Strong Android Native (Java development) experience
- C# development, .net Core Development, SQL Server management and development
- Xamarin experience
- Good experience in ASP.NET Core MVC
- Maintain and develop Angular JS frontend on Software stack
- Problem solving and development of efficient code.
- Support and communicate with Genlife Customers aswell as internal Customers.
- Document software process and changes
- Time and Task tracking and reporting to Head of Development
- Provide valuable insights regarding technology stack being used
- Adhere to Software Standards and Procedures set out by Head of Development
- Research and stay ahead of new technology stacks
- Test, implement and evaluate new programs
- Identify areas for modification and improvement of Software
Desired Skills:
- asp.net
- MVC
- C#
- android
- Java
- SQL
- Xamarin
- Angular JS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
About The Employer:
– visionary
– Entrepreneurial
– Successful
– Well established since 2012
– Niche market
– Hybrid role – although be based at the office
– Innovative
– Future development of software
– Opportunity to influence future