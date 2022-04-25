Senior Software Developer

Apr 25, 2022

  • Maintain and develop Software stack
  • Strong Android Native (Java development) experience
  • C# development, .net Core Development, SQL Server management and development
  • Xamarin experience
  • Good experience in ASP.NET Core MVC
  • Maintain and develop Angular JS frontend on Software stack
  • Problem solving and development of efficient code.
  • Support and communicate with Genlife Customers aswell as internal Customers.
  • Document software process and changes
  • Time and Task tracking and reporting to Head of Development
  • Provide valuable insights regarding technology stack being used
  • Adhere to Software Standards and Procedures set out by Head of Development
  • Research and stay ahead of new technology stacks
  • Test, implement and evaluate new programs
  • Identify areas for modification and improvement of Software

Desired Skills:

  • asp.net
  • MVC
  • C#
  • android
  • Java
  • SQL
  • Xamarin
  • Angular JS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

About The Employer:

– visionary
– Entrepreneurial
– Successful
– Well established since 2012
– Niche market
– Hybrid role – although be based at the office
– Innovative
– Future development of software
– Opportunity to influence future

Learn more/Apply for this position