Senior Software Developer

We are seeking an innovative, enthusiastic and exceptional C++ developers.
You will be responsible for building and maintaining high-end software and embedded systems. You will be also responsible for software development via collaborating with the relevant stakeholders. You should have a theoretical knowledge of the object-orientated programming language that can be used in the real world.
Roles & Outcomes:
- C/C++ Programming and Integration
- Systems Design
- Documentation / Technical Authoring
- Problem Solving
- Project Management
- Research / Investigations
- Service Level Monitoring
- Systems Testing
- User Support
- The ability to quickly create advanced software solutions that are relatively free from defect and are easily maintained
- Create Firmware for custom hardware designs
- Code versioning
- Consulting with internal stakeholders to determine the scope of software development projects.
- Collaborating with the software development team on application design and development.
- Developing software and overseeing the deployment of applications across platforms.
- Performing diagnostic tests and debugging procedures.
- Creating end-user application feedback channels.
- Optimizing software by performing maintenance, updates, and upgrades.
- Keeping up to date with C++ standards and advancements in application development.
- Resolve issues proactively to deliver high quality products
Education & Qualifications:
- Higher Degree or diploma in IT or related field
- Excellent work ethics, punctual, enthusiastic and willing to learn
- Fluent in spoken and written English
- Team player with the ability to work in small teams
- Be able and willing to travel abroad
Experience:
- 4+ years C / C++ development experience
- Network programming skills essential
- Knowledge of Best Practices
- Proficiency in C++ compliant languages such as C, Java, and Python.
- Extensive experience in deploying software across a variety of platforms and operating systems.
- Experience with algorithms/data structures knowledge
- Good OOP knowledge
- Software development lifecycle experience
- Experience with Windows and LINUX
- Good understanding of TCP/IP protocol
- Coordination with other developers for cross-functional requirements implementation and tests
Preference will be given to candidates demonstrating competency in the following:
- Experience with managing large long-term projects mostly unaided
- Real-time multimedia and embedded development experience
- OSI layer 2 experience, specifically and its related protocols
Desired Skills:
- C
- C++
- Java
- Python
- embedded
- linux
- windows
- OOP
- Firmware
- Integration
- algorithms
- hardware
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
– Be willing to travel aborad
– Fast growing, well-established international company.
– leading experts in their field
– creating and developing exciting new next-generation technology for autonoumous driving
– Cape Town together with our team in Germany is a diverse group of forward thinkers with our main focus being Time Sensitive Networking.
– High Team Spirit
– Pride themselves in open commuinication channel
– Open minded and collborative culture