Senior Software Developer

We are seeking an innovative, enthusiastic and exceptional C++ developers.

You will be responsible for building and maintaining high-end software and embedded systems. You will be also responsible for software development via collaborating with the relevant stakeholders. You should have a theoretical knowledge of the object-orientated programming language that can be used in the real world.

Roles & Outcomes:

C/C++ Programming and Integration

Systems Design

Documentation / Technical Authoring

Problem Solving

Project Management

Research / Investigations

Service Level Monitoring

Systems Testing

User Support

The ability to quickly create advanced software solutions that are relatively free from defect and are easily maintained

Create Firmware for custom hardware designs

Code versioning

Consulting with internal stakeholders to determine the scope of software development projects.

Collaborating with the software development team on application design and development.

Developing software and overseeing the deployment of applications across platforms.

Performing diagnostic tests and debugging procedures.

Creating end-user application feedback channels.

Optimizing software by performing maintenance, updates, and upgrades.

Keeping up to date with C++ standards and advancements in application development.

Resolve issues proactively to deliver high quality products

Education & Qualifications:

Higher Degree or diploma in IT or related field

Excellent work ethics, punctual, enthusiastic and willing to learn

Fluent in spoken and written English

Team player with the ability to work in small teams

Be able and willing to travel abroad

Experience:

4+ years C / C++ development experience

Network programming skills essential

Knowledge of Best Practices

Proficiency in C++ compliant languages such as C, Java, and Python.

Extensive experience in deploying software across a variety of platforms and operating systems.

Experience with algorithms/data structures knowledge

Good OOP knowledge

Software development lifecycle experience

Experience with Windows and LINUX

Good understanding of TCP/IP protocol

Coordination with other developers for cross-functional requirements implementation and tests

Preference will be given to candidates demonstrating competency in the following:

Experience with managing large long-term projects mostly unaided

Real-time multimedia and embedded development experience

OSI layer 2 experience, specifically and its related protocols

Desired Skills:

C

C++

Java

Python

embedded

linux

windows

OOP

Firmware

Integration

algorithms

hardware

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

– Be willing to travel aborad

– Fast growing, well-established international company.

– leading experts in their field

– creating and developing exciting new next-generation technology for autonoumous driving

– Cape Town together with our team in Germany is a diverse group of forward thinkers with our main focus being Time Sensitive Networking.

– High Team Spirit

– Pride themselves in open commuinication channel

– Open minded and collborative culture

Learn more/Apply for this position