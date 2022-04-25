Systems Specialist at Headhunters

Our client based in Humansdorp is looking for an experienced Systems Specialist.

Knowledge and Skills Required:

The successful candidate will be Engineering Degree, National Diploma or a qualified Electrician, Millwright or Instrumentation Technician with sound knowledge of PLC’s and SCADA systems.

Allen Bradley and Wonderware experience is essential.

The successful candidate will have 5-10 years’ experience gained in PLC and SCADA software development and support ideally in a food and beverages environment, along with a strong desire and capability to empower people.

The position will require an individual with sound knowledge of instrumentation, variable speed drives and automation systems.

This position will require standby duty and overtime when required. The successful candidate will be expected to be systems driven to always ensure effective functionality of the plant and have a flair for innovation to drive continuous improvement.

Key Performance Areas:

The successful candidate will report to the Process Maintenance Foreman and will be accountable for the process control systems, calibration, electrical and instrumentation support to the entire process department.

The candidate will participate in new capital projects as well as continuous improvement and will be responsible for the development of subordinates within the department.

Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not heard back from us within two weeks.

