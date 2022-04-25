Test Analyst at Datonomy Solutions

Test Analyst (OS)

Purpose of the Job

To perform testing activities for implementation of successful business solutions, defect fixes, functional and non-functional testing, system enhancements, new applications, and disaster recovery testing (this will be for changes to systems or business products) and fixes for incidents.

The test analyst verifies and validates that the intended solution meets stated requirements and specifications that guided its design and development, and that they work as expected.

Job Objectives

Test case generation and review.

Test prerequisites compilation.

Test execution and recording.

Maintenance of high quality and accuracy.

Test status updates.

Test closure activities

Qualifications required:

Formal Education Grade 12

Formal software testing training (e.g. ISEB, ISTQB)

Diploma or Degree qualified (IT or related technical)

Experience required:

2-3 years Manual testing experience

1-2 years SQL experience

1-2 years Testing in an Agile environment

1-2 years Google Suite

2-4 years Knowledge of functional testing, system testing, integration testing, regression testing

2-4 years Thorough knowledge of structured test methods and processes.

2-4 years Proven experience in testing complex user interfaces.

2-4 years Excellent understanding of testing concepts and the role of QA within Agile development methodology / Scrum management techniques.

2-4 years A commitment to quality and a thorough approach to work

Desirable

1-2 years API testing experience

1-2 years Automated testing tools experience

1-2 years Remedy or similar CM experience

1-2 years Testing in a retail / financial sector

2-4 years Knowledge of systems performance testing, user acceptance testing

2-4 years Experience in testing using an automated test tool such as QC and QTP/Selenium/Test Complete/Robot Framework or any other

Desired Skills:

Test

Analyst

manual testing

