Unicorn Group launches pan-African incubation program

Unicorn Group has launched its fourth incubation program for entrepreneurs on the African continent.

This incubation program, described as the first ‘truly’ pan-African program, will run concurrently across six African countries – Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, and Egypt.

Finalists in the catchment countries will be incubated in the Unicorn group’s facilities, while those from neighbouring counties can participate remotely following justification and prequalification.

Having incubated over 60 entrepreneurs on the continent, the Unicorn Group is raising the bar in demonstrating its commitment to addressing the challenges faced by entrepreneurs, start-ups, and early-stage companies.

Enrolment started on 13 April 2022 and ends on 1 May, 2022.

Incubation Go-Live is for 12 weeks from 1 June 2022 to 26 August 2022.

Applicants need to demonstrate who they are, what they want from the programme, and why they should be considered.