Video telematics installed base set for growth

The North American video telematics market is three times the size of the European, which is so far largely dominated by activities in the UK, according to a new Berg Insight market study covering the video telematics market.

Berg Insight estimates that the installed base of active video telematics systems in North America reached 2,9-million units in 2021. Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16,5%, the active installed base is forecasted to reach almost 6,3-million units in North America by 2026.

In Europe, the installed base of active video telematics systems is estimated to over 0,9-million units in 2021. The active installed base in the region is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 17,9% to reach 2,1-million video telematics systems in 2026.

The integration of cameras to enable various video-based solutions in commercial vehicle environments is a massive trend in the fleet telematics sector. Berg Insight’s definition of video telematics includes a broad range of camera-based solutions deployed in commercial vehicle fleets either as standalone applications or as an added feature set to conventional fleet telematics.

The video telematics market is served by a number of different types of players, ranging from specialists focused specifically on video telematics solutions, to general fleet telematics players which have introduced video offerings, and hardware-focused suppliers offering mobile digital video recorders (DVRs) and vehicle cameras used for video telematics.