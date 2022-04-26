JOB OVERVIEW/ROLE PURPOSE
- Utilise data into information that can be used to guide business decisions, data clean-up, effectively manage a team and collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to ensure all achieve the project outcome by the required deadline.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Experience & Qualifications:
- BSc / Honours in Statistics / Mathematics / Actuarial Science
Experience & Technology Requirements
- 2 – 3 years’ experience in a Data Analyst role
- Experience using Microsoft SQL, or any other ODBC database technology
Duties
Internal Process – Accountabilities
- Collecting, analysing and interpreting information and data
- Perform analysis on organisational data & create reports to communicate the results.
- Management information and reporting (includes SQL queries and database analysis)
Client Services – Enable client centricity within area of responsibility
- Continuously monitor turnaround times and quality standards and resolve issues speedily to enhance client service delivery
- Drive client service delivery goal achievement in line with predefined standards to ensure that clients receive appropriate advice and after sales service.
- Manage client query processes and ensure that queries are tracked, accurately resolved, and used as a mechanism to improve client service and business processes
- Provide regular reports on delivery of services against agreed service level agreements and in terms of overall client targets.
- Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders
- Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders
- Contribute to the process of negotiating objective and realistic service level agreements, monitor appropriateness, and recommend adjustments
- Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and internal and external stakeholders to ensure that client expectations are managed
- Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility
- Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.
People – Effectively lead team
- Create a positive work climate and culture to energise employees, give meaning to work, minimise work disruption and maximise employee productivity.
- Demonstrate exemplary leadership behaviour, through personal involvement, commitment, and dedication in support of organisational values.
- Select and recruit suitably qualified talent in line with Employment Equity principles and MMI values
- Drive a culture that guides and directs best practice, fostering an environment of continuous learning, improvement, and cohesiveness.
- Enable a learning and growth culture whereby information regarding successes, issues, trends, and ideas are actively shared between team members.
- Execute effective workforce planning practices to ensure that staffing requirements are accurately forecasted
- Identify employee growth and development needs and schedule interventions to enable ongoing development, training and personal growth.
- Effectively manage performance within the team to ensure business objectives are achieved
- Encourage innovation, change agility and collaboration within the team.
Finance – Manage budget and implement sound financial controls
- Control the budget for area, including the authorisation of expenditures and implementation of financial regulations.
- Manage high risk and problematic financial issues in area of accountability and contribute to the development of policy.
- Plan and implement a cycle of medium-term improvements to drive pricing of services and products.
- Implement and manage financial risk methodologies, techniques and systems and use to monitor and report on financial activities.
- Implement and provide feedback on the effectiveness of financial policy, practice and procedures: preventing illegal, unethical or improper conduct.
- Implement risk management, governance, and compliance policies in own practice area, to identify and manage governance and risk exposure liability.
- Investigate reported wilful acts of non-compliance to organisation policy and practice and report on findings.
Competencies
Business Acumen
- Understands how the business operates, what the key issues and risks are that drives business success; and how they impact on the commercial viability of potential ventures and the profitability of the Group.
Client/ Stakeholder Commitment
- Anticipates, meets, and exceeds client’s needs by creating long lasting relationships that support the client value proposition, supports their financial wellness, and ensures client centricity.
Drive for Results
- Drive a sense of urgency, focus, accountability, agility, and execution to deliver business results.
Collaboration
- Prioritises the business interests of MMI and invests in the success of the group by aligning effort across divisions.
Impact and Influence
- Persuades, convinces, influences, and inspires others, both within MMI and externally to win support, loyalty, and gain commitment to the purpose of MMI.
Self-Awareness and Insight
- Manages self and relationships with others effectively, deals with ambiguity, uncertainty, and pressure, and provides perspective in difficult situations.
Desired Skills:
- Data Analyst
- Microsoft SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
- 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree