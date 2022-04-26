Data Analyst

Apr 26, 2022

JOB OVERVIEW/ROLE PURPOSE

  • Utilise data into information that can be used to guide business decisions, data clean-up, effectively manage a team and collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to ensure all achieve the project outcome by the required deadline.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Experience & Qualifications:

  • BSc / Honours in Statistics / Mathematics / Actuarial Science

Experience & Technology Requirements

  • 2 – 3 years’ experience in a Data Analyst role
  • Experience using Microsoft SQL, or any other ODBC database technology

Duties

Internal Process – Accountabilities

  • Collecting, analysing and interpreting information and data
  • Perform analysis on organisational data & create reports to communicate the results.
  • Management information and reporting (includes SQL queries and database analysis)

Client Services – Enable client centricity within area of responsibility

  • Continuously monitor turnaround times and quality standards and resolve issues speedily to enhance client service delivery
  • Drive client service delivery goal achievement in line with predefined standards to ensure that clients receive appropriate advice and after sales service.
  • Manage client query processes and ensure that queries are tracked, accurately resolved, and used as a mechanism to improve client service and business processes
  • Provide regular reports on delivery of services against agreed service level agreements and in terms of overall client targets.
  • Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders
  • Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders
  • Contribute to the process of negotiating objective and realistic service level agreements, monitor appropriateness, and recommend adjustments
  • Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and internal and external stakeholders to ensure that client expectations are managed
  • Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility
  • Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.

People – Effectively lead team

  • Create a positive work climate and culture to energise employees, give meaning to work, minimise work disruption and maximise employee productivity.
  • Demonstrate exemplary leadership behaviour, through personal involvement, commitment, and dedication in support of organisational values.
  • Select and recruit suitably qualified talent in line with Employment Equity principles and MMI values
  • Drive a culture that guides and directs best practice, fostering an environment of continuous learning, improvement, and cohesiveness.
  • Enable a learning and growth culture whereby information regarding successes, issues, trends, and ideas are actively shared between team members.
  • Execute effective workforce planning practices to ensure that staffing requirements are accurately forecasted
  • Identify employee growth and development needs and schedule interventions to enable ongoing development, training and personal growth.
  • Effectively manage performance within the team to ensure business objectives are achieved
  • Encourage innovation, change agility and collaboration within the team.

Finance – Manage budget and implement sound financial controls

  • Control the budget for area, including the authorisation of expenditures and implementation of financial regulations.
  • Manage high risk and problematic financial issues in area of accountability and contribute to the development of policy.
  • Plan and implement a cycle of medium-term improvements to drive pricing of services and products.
  • Implement and manage financial risk methodologies, techniques and systems and use to monitor and report on financial activities.
  • Implement and provide feedback on the effectiveness of financial policy, practice and procedures: preventing illegal, unethical or improper conduct.
  • Implement risk management, governance, and compliance policies in own practice area, to identify and manage governance and risk exposure liability.
  • Investigate reported wilful acts of non-compliance to organisation policy and practice and report on findings.

Competencies

Business Acumen

  • Understands how the business operates, what the key issues and risks are that drives business success; and how they impact on the commercial viability of potential ventures and the profitability of the Group.

Client/ Stakeholder Commitment

  • Anticipates, meets, and exceeds client’s needs by creating long lasting relationships that support the client value proposition, supports their financial wellness, and ensures client centricity.

Drive for Results

  • Drive a sense of urgency, focus, accountability, agility, and execution to deliver business results.

Collaboration

  • Prioritises the business interests of MMI and invests in the success of the group by aligning effort across divisions.

Impact and Influence

  • Persuades, convinces, influences, and inspires others, both within MMI and externally to win support, loyalty, and gain commitment to the purpose of MMI.

Self-Awareness and Insight

  • Manages self and relationships with others effectively, deals with ambiguity, uncertainty, and pressure, and provides perspective in difficult situations.

Desired Skills:

  • Data Analyst
  • Microsoft SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
  • 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position