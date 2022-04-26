Microsoft Database Administrator (1-Year Contract) (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic Software Engineering & QA Consultancy in Joburg seeks an ambitious Microsoft Database Administrator with exceptional customer service & strong problem-solving skills to fill a 1 Year Contract role. You will be responsible for the performance, integrity, and security of the SDE’s databases while providing technical expertise in the design, implementation, and maintenance of database management systems. Additional duties will include reporting, data input and output, technology management, end-user training and support. You must possess a MCSE DBA/Oracle Associate Certification with at least 3 years Oracle database administration, 2 years administering database platform-specific advanced features (e.g., clustering, encryption, logical/physical standby, ETL, replication), Microsoft SQL Server 2008+ & intermediate knowledge in hardware and networking.

DUTIES:

Design and document database architecture.

Assess malfunctions of hardware and/or software applications to determine appropriate actions to maintain computer,

network, and database operations.

Build database scheme, tables, procedures and permissions.

Create, test and execute data management languages.

Develop database utilities and automated reporting.

Analyse and sustain capacity and performance requirements.

Monitor systems and platforms for availability.

Oversee backup, clustering, mirroring, replication and failover.

Perform maintenance operations daily, weekly and monthly on SQL servers and databases, for ensuring efficient program operations.

Perform database backups and restorations and recover corrupted databases.

Evaluate and recommend new database technologies.

Implement and maintain database security and encryption.

Develop, manage and test database and information system backup and recovery plans.

Develop standards and policies for data entry and ensure compliance.

Prepare written materials to document activities, provide written references, and/or convey information.

Prepare and distribute reports, including but not limited to weekly and monthly status reports to Management.

Attend seminars, conferences, in-service training and staff meetings as required.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Certifications such as MCSE DBA, Oracle Associate or equivalent experience are required.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum of 3 years conducting general Oracle database administration tasks such as database implementations, backups, and account maintenance.

Minimum of 2 years administering database platform-specific advanced features (e.g., clustering, encryption,

logical/physical standby, ETL, replication).

Experience in Microsoft SQL Server 2008+.

Proficiency in Microsoft Windows and Microsoft Office applications, emphasizing database and spreadsheet applications.

Intermediate knowledge in hardware and networking.

Experience managing databases.

Proficiency in database administration, management, data imports and exports, and developing reports.

Experience in an academic environment is preferred but not required.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to provide excellent customer service and public relations outreach.

Proven ability to effectively manage multiple priorities and meet deadlines.

Able adapt to varied roles and job responsibilities and problem-solving skills.

Demonstrated ability to use a life cycle management process for implementation of changes in technology.

Ability to perform a variety of professional tasks including, but not limited to, technology services representative on various committees or task forces.

Demonstrated ability to excel both independently and as a team member in a lively, collaborative environment.

Excellent written and verbal communications skills with a demonstrated ability to make difficult concepts easy to understand Education/Training.

