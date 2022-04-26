Pinnacle Finance launches in SA

ICT distributor Pinnacle has launched a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), Pinnacle Finance, aimed at assisting its ICT channel and clientele on opex financing deals and transactions.

With Pinnacle Finance, resellers now have the opportunity to have access to assets that may have been unaffordable, assistance with asset management to ease their administrative burdens, as well as the ability to lease-to-own the latest technologies available.

Pinnacle Finance is available for resellers within any industry or market sector, whether public or private.

* Asset Leasing – By making use of the Pinnacle asset leasing solution, users have access to full use of specialised equipment within the rental agreement period whilst eliminating the hefty financial cost of making a once off purchase. This will assist users with improved cashflow, reduced risk, as well as presenting a strong balance-sheet.

* Asset Management – Offered to all clients as a value-added service when making use of Pinnacle Finance, let Pinnacle take on the administrative burden of managing your leased equipment in terms of insurance, on-site management, and various other services which are conveniently combined under one agreement. Pinnacle Finance is also able to assist businesses whose entities are made up of various departments by offering a split report on leased equipment for each department.

* Agile Technology Buyback Solution – At Pinnacle we understand the importance of investment. With Pinnacle Finance, clients will be provided with the opportunity to buy back their leased asset at a significantly reduced rate. Should the client still not be in the position to purchase the asset, their initial asset rental agreement can be extended at no additional cost.

As a starting point, Pinnacle Finance will currently look at opportunities greater than R10-million, looking at further opportunities once the unit has developed and grown further. Pinnacle Finance is open to all vendor products distributed through Pinnacle.