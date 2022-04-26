Ricoh partners with Pagero for e-invoicing

Ricoh has partnered with Pagero to offer customers a single solution for the delivery of outbound e-invoices.

The partnership provides customers with compliant e-invoicing.

“Businesses need e-invoicing to ensure processes and payments are fast and secure,” says Jolene Castelyn, head of marketing at Ricoh South Africa. ” Remote and blended working are more prevalent. Pagero’s outbound e-invoicing streamlines customer connections to business and government invoicing systems.”

“Partnering with Ricoh South Africa to deliver transformation for our joint clients will allow us to provide the very best business, programme and portfolio strategies. Together we will conceive, design and build the next generation of transformative enterprise and digital products and platforms,” says Veshen Maharaj, MD of Pagero Africa. “Working as one team we will unlock the full potential of digital transformations. This will allow us to drive far more business impact for our clients.”

“Without Pagero, managing e-invoice compliance regulations per country would have become a real burden and required high levels of internal resourcing,” says Simon Maddan, head of application support at Ricoh Europe. “Adopting efficient processes with the help of Pagero’s solutions allows us to demonstrate that we have an effective digital strategy and that we are fully-committed to this area.

“Since moving over to e-invoicing, we have seen considerable delivery cost savings. The company has also seen a strong reduction in aged debt and payment cycles. We’ve been able to quickly and successfully provide e-invoicing to our customers as part of our standard service, which has contributed to strengthened relationships.”

“The unforeseen business and social landscapes have understandably seen companies ramp up their search for the most dependable and efficient solutions. Processing e-invoices in a prompt and secure manner across target networks through a partnership comprising industry leading names provides the peace of mind businesses rightly crave. This exciting agreement between Ricoh Europe and Pagero reflects our common drive for innovation and commitment to simplifying business processes for our customers,” says Edward Gower-Isaac, vice-president of business process services and application services at Ricoh Europe.