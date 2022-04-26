Routed Achieves Gold Status in Veeam Cloud & Service Provider Program

African cloud platform Routed has earned Gold status in the Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) program.

The company is now one of the select cloud providers to offer its customers Veeam-powered solutions to build reliable, enterprise-grade Backup as a Service (BaaS) and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) offerings.

Veeam Software provides its solutions through alliance partnerships and technology integrations with cloud providers, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Cloud and IBM Cloud. Veeam offers a complete solution that is simple, flexible, reliable and powerful to help businesses transform the way they manage data and applications, to helping to ensure availability across cloud, virtual, physical, SaaS and Kubernetes environments.

Working with Veeam, Routed can now offer its customers a cost-effective way to scale their backup requirements and data management systems.

Routed MD Andrew Cruise comments: “Digitally conscious customers are demanding faster, more reliable and effective IT infrastructures, regardless of where they keep their data, and our relationship with Veeam underpins our ability to provide this.”

The partnership also offers partner perks tailored to the business, including internal-use licenses, marketing programs, deal registration and access to the ProPartner portal, which offers sales tools and other partner-related information to help qualify and drive business.

Matthew Lee, Africa’s Regional Director for Veeam, says: “Routed has demonstrated proficient knowledge of Veeam products, and we are confident in its ability to deliver Veeam-powered solutions to enable their customers to achieve optimum Modern Data Protection. We’re looking forward to collaborating with Routed to become even more profitable and drive growth.”