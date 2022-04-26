Senior Software Developer at South African Sugar Association

This position is a permanent opportunity. You will be involved in the development and implementation of software using C#, HTML, CSS, TypeScript, VGL and ASP.Net under the direction of the Autolab Manager. You will provide network, application, Oracle database and operating system support to end-users.

Desired Skills:

C#

HTML

CSS

Typescipt

ASP.NET Framework and ASP.NET CORE (MVC)

Angular

Azure

Experience in any of the current SQL database management systems preferable Oracle

Expertise in Object Oriented Design

Database Design and XML Schema

Experience with Agile software development methodologies

Knowledge of serial communications protocols and linking serial devices into computer systems will be an advantage

An endorsement free code 08 driver’s license

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Based in Mount Edgecombe (KZN), Autolab’s development team build products for the exchange and management of laboratory and weighbridge information. The internationally recognized LIMS package we use allows for development in C# to deliver first rate software products to customers across many locations. As a small specialist department, we pride ourselves in being able to couple technical excellence in software engineering with a strong understanding of our customer’s needs.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Learn from other talented developers

Exposure to desktop applications Portals and databases

We build careers around your talent – this isn’t just a job Friendly caring atmosphere

On-site canteen

Virgin Active in close proximity

We build products we are not an internal IT department

Formal software engineering best practices

