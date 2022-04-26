Senior Software Developer at South African Sugar Association

This position is a permanent opportunity. You will be involved in the development and implementation of software using C#, HTML, CSS, TypeScript, VGL and ASP.Net under the direction of the Autolab Manager. You will provide network, application, Oracle database and operating system support to end-users.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- HTML
- CSS
- Typescipt
- ASP.NET Framework and ASP.NET CORE (MVC)
- Angular
- Azure
- Experience in any of the current SQL database management systems preferable Oracle
- Expertise in Object Oriented Design
- Database Design and XML Schema
- Experience with Agile software development methodologies
- Knowledge of serial communications protocols and linking serial devices into computer systems will be an advantage
- An endorsement free code 08 driver’s license
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Based in Mount Edgecombe (KZN), Autolab’s development team build products for the exchange and management of laboratory and weighbridge information. The internationally recognized LIMS package we use allows for development in C# to deliver first rate software products to customers across many locations. As a small specialist department, we pride ourselves in being able to couple technical excellence in software engineering with a strong understanding of our customer’s needs.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Learn from other talented developers
- Exposure to desktop applications Portals and databases
- We build careers around your talent – this isn’t just a job Friendly caring atmosphere
- On-site canteen
- Virgin Active in close proximity
- We build products we are not an internal IT department
- Formal software engineering best practices