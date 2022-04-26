Software Tester lll- Software Technology

Location: Gauteng

This position is limited to BBBEE candidates due to BEE requirements.

Position Overview:

A highly specialised software technology concern has an exciting new opportunity for a Software Tester lll.

One will create and update automated scripts required to run automated regression testing process. Debug results and maintain existing scripts and up to date test packs. Identify and analyse functional business changes in the system, analyse failed test results, raise defects, and control versions of scripts. Plan script changes and schedule daily workload.

Qualifications, Skills, and Experience required:

A completed relevant degree is required

6 – 8 years relevant work experience in the field of IT Testing (automation and manual testing)

Reliable transport with a valid driver’s license

Desired Skills:

Software Tester

Software Testing

Automated Scripts Creation and Updates

Automated Regression Testing Process

Debugging

Test Packs Update

Analyse Failed Test Results

Raise Defects

Control Versions of Scripts

Plan Script Changes

IT Testing

IT Consulting Industry Experience

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A highly specialised software technology concern

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Performance Bonus

