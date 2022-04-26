Systems Integration Specialist at Small Enterprise Finance Agency – SEFA

JOB TITLE: SYSTEMS INTEGRATION SPECIALIST (12 MONTHS FIXED-TERM CONTRACT)

PURPOSE OF THE JOB: Reporting to the Team Leader: Business Applications, the successful candidate will manage interface between Business, Systems, IT and Service Provider(s) on existing systems and guide new system implementation requirements. This will include integration, design, implementation and enactment of technology strategy

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS: The incumbent will be required to perform, among other things, the following key focus areas:

Putting system architecture in place for sefa

Plan, execute, and manage the integration of new applications into existing systems and software throughout the enterprise.

Review and analyse existing applications effectiveness and efficiency, and then develop strategies for improving or leveraging these systems.

Determine the requirements for new products, new systems or system changes and analyse system applicability

Develop relationships with internal business functions and suppliers.

Liaison with IT/Service provider developers to determine final deliverables, resource availability & timelines

Negotiate contracts with software and service providers

Work diligently to enhance or improve business processes via integration or, as necessary, minimise the impact of integration on those processes

Communicate timelines & deliverables to the applicable stakeholders

Manage development & rollout (with regular status updates)

Documenting system specification and keeping it updated (monthly basis)

Implement technical performance measurements

Manage Stakeholder satisfaction surveys

Identify risks and mitigation actions

Document functional and non-functional requirements for new systems

EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor of Information technology or relevant IT Degree is required;

5 years direct experience managing applications and/or systems management.

Comprehensive awareness of existing and developing technologies and how they can apply to a growing business

In depth experience of using data processing systems

Experience of maintaining, developing integrations between systems

Experience of testing software

Angular/PHP/C#/.net experience

HTML5/Javascript/XML experience

Integration experience

CRITICAL COMPETENCIES:

Project management

Business Analysis

Software support

Strategic management

Contract management

Financial management

Quality management

Policy conceptualisation and implementation

Stakeholder management

EMPLOYMENT EQUITY:

sefa is an equal opportunity employer, and as such preference will be given to qualifying candidates from the designated groups.

CLOSING DATE 29 April 2022

PLEASE NOTE: Short-listed candidates may be required to undergo a competency assessments and verification of all their credentials. Communication will be limited to short-listed candidates only.

About The Employer:

Small Enterprise Finance Agency Soc Ltd (sefa), a development finance institution (DFI), established to provide access to finance for Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs), including Co-operatives, seeks to employ the SYSTEMS INTEGRATION SPECIALIST. sefa is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and is under the Executive Authority of the Department of Small Business Development (DSBD).

