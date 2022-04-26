Systems Integration Specialist at Small Enterprise Finance Agency – SEFA

JOB TITLE: SYSTEMS INTEGRATION SPECIALIST (12 MONTHS FIXED-TERM CONTRACT)
PURPOSE OF THE JOB: Reporting to the Team Leader: Business Applications, the successful candidate will manage interface between Business, Systems, IT and Service Provider(s) on existing systems and guide new system implementation requirements. This will include integration, design, implementation and enactment of technology strategy
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS: The incumbent will be required to perform, among other things, the following key focus areas:
- Putting system architecture in place for sefa
- Plan, execute, and manage the integration of new applications into existing systems and software throughout the enterprise.
- Review and analyse existing applications effectiveness and efficiency, and then develop strategies for improving or leveraging these systems.
- Determine the requirements for new products, new systems or system changes and analyse system applicability
- Develop relationships with internal business functions and suppliers.
- Liaison with IT/Service provider developers to determine final deliverables, resource availability & timelines
- Negotiate contracts with software and service providers
- Work diligently to enhance or improve business processes via integration or, as necessary, minimise the impact of integration on those processes
- Communicate timelines & deliverables to the applicable stakeholders
- Manage development & rollout (with regular status updates)
- Documenting system specification and keeping it updated (monthly basis)
- Implement technical performance measurements
- Manage Stakeholder satisfaction surveys
- Identify risks and mitigation actions
- Document functional and non-functional requirements for new systems
EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE:
- Bachelor of Information technology or relevant IT Degree is required;
- 5 years direct experience managing applications and/or systems management.
- Comprehensive awareness of existing and developing technologies and how they can apply to a growing business
- In depth experience of using data processing systems
- Experience of maintaining, developing integrations between systems
- Experience of testing software
- Angular/PHP/C#/.net experience
- HTML5/Javascript/XML experience
- Integration experience
CRITICAL COMPETENCIES:
- Project management
- Business Analysis
- Software support
- Strategic management
- Contract management
- Financial management
- Quality management
- Policy conceptualisation and implementation
- Stakeholder management
EMPLOYMENT EQUITY:
sefa is an equal opportunity employer, and as such preference will be given to qualifying candidates from the designated groups.
CLOSING DATE 29 April 2022
PLEASE NOTE: Short-listed candidates may be required to undergo a competency assessments and verification of all their credentials. Communication will be limited to short-listed candidates only.
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- Testing Software
- C#
- Intergration
- PHP
- HTML
- System Support
- Contract Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Small Enterprise Finance Agency Soc Ltd (sefa), a development finance institution (DFI), established to provide access to finance for Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs), including Co-operatives, seeks to employ the SYSTEMS INTEGRATION SPECIALIST. sefa is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and is under the Executive Authority of the Department of Small Business Development (DSBD).