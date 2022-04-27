Junior System Administrator

Looking to hire an individual with exceptional experience in complex
problem-solving and development to join the team as a Systems Administrator. The ideal
candidate should be able to work in a collaborative environment and have experience with
troubleshooting technical issues.
REQUIREMENTS
? MCSE, Server+, Linux+ or a similar qualification
? A qualification in Security+, N+ or similar would be advantageous
? No less than 1 year of experience in a similar role
? Confident using database systems (MSSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL)
? Skilled knowledge of cloud hosting solutions (AWS, Google, Azure)
? Competent understanding of hypervisors (LXC, LXD, Hyper-V, QEMU, Docker)
? Good command of the English language
DUTIES
? Manage backup services of server fleet data and ensure backup restore processes are
in place
? Perform regular data consistency checks
? Research new technologies and improvements on existing technologies
? Maintain server fleet health
? Ensure the security, stability, and scalability of the server environment
? Ensure tasks are automated using inhouse automation tools
? Monitor server fleet status and maintain excellent incident response
? Any other ad hoc duties assigned
Desired Skills:
- MSCE
- Server+
- Linux
- Linux+
- Security+
- N+
- MSSQL
- MySQL
- MariaDB
- PostgreSQL
- SQL
- AWS
- Azure
- LXC
- LXD
- Hyper-V
- QEMU
- Docker
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma