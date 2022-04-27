Junior System Administrator

Looking to hire an individual with exceptional experience in complex

problem-solving and development to join the team as a Systems Administrator. The ideal

candidate should be able to work in a collaborative environment and have experience with

troubleshooting technical issues.

REQUIREMENTS

? MCSE, Server+, Linux+ or a similar qualification

? A qualification in Security+, N+ or similar would be advantageous

? No less than 1 year of experience in a similar role

? Confident using database systems (MSSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL)

? Skilled knowledge of cloud hosting solutions (AWS, Google, Azure)

? Competent understanding of hypervisors (LXC, LXD, Hyper-V, QEMU, Docker)

? Good command of the English language

DUTIES

? Manage backup services of server fleet data and ensure backup restore processes are

in place

? Perform regular data consistency checks

? Research new technologies and improvements on existing technologies

? Maintain server fleet health

? Ensure the security, stability, and scalability of the server environment

? Ensure tasks are automated using inhouse automation tools

? Monitor server fleet status and maintain excellent incident response

? Any other ad hoc duties assigned

Desired Skills:

MSCE

Server+

Linux

Linux+

Security+

N+

MSSQL

MySQL

MariaDB

PostgreSQL

SQL

AWS

Google

Azure

LXC

LXD

Hyper-V

QEMU

Docker

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

