Senior Mobile Developer

Apr 27, 2022

Position: Senior Mobile Developer
Location: Centurion
Salary: R750 000 Per Annum

Our client is currently looking to hire a self-motivated individual with great communication skills to join the team as a Senior Mobile Developer. The ideal candidate must be good at driving coding standards for the software development team and at system integration.

REQUIREMENTS

  • Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma/Technical Certification
  • Must have solid experience with the following technologies: Java, Javascript, CSS, HTML, Swift,
  • Objective C, SQLite, RESTful APIs, Android Studio, XCode, Kotlin and Git
  • Any familiarity with UML, Agile Methodology and CI/CD Best practices will be advantageous
  • Five (5) or more years of relevant experience
  • Must be able to prioritize and meet deadlines

DUTIES

  • Interpret requirements into scalable technical designs
  • Accurately estimate planned work
  • Write clear, concise, well-documented code
  • Take charge of the codebase to ensure quality and documentation standards are adhered to
  • Effectively communicate and collaborate with test analysts and business analysts to provide timely feedback and resolutions to issues identified during functional- and user acceptance testing
  • Work with the Technical Operations team to automate builds and code deployments
  • Keep up to date on technology trends and how they can benefit Optimi’s software landscape
  • Identify areas for system and code improvements and implement them
  • Challenge design ideas and collaborate on overall solution design

Please note that if we do not contact you within 14 days, kindly consider your application as unsuccessful.

