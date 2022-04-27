Senior Mobile Developer

Position: Senior Mobile Developer

Location: Centurion

Salary: R750 000 Per Annum

Our client is currently looking to hire a self-motivated individual with great communication skills to join the team as a Senior Mobile Developer. The ideal candidate must be good at driving coding standards for the software development team and at system integration.

REQUIREMENTS

Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma/Technical Certification

Must have solid experience with the following technologies: Java, Javascript, CSS, HTML, Swift,

Objective C, SQLite, RESTful APIs, Android Studio, XCode, Kotlin and Git

Any familiarity with UML, Agile Methodology and CI/CD Best practices will be advantageous

Five (5) or more years of relevant experience

Must be able to prioritize and meet deadlines

DUTIES

Interpret requirements into scalable technical designs

Accurately estimate planned work

Write clear, concise, well-documented code

Take charge of the codebase to ensure quality and documentation standards are adhered to

Effectively communicate and collaborate with test analysts and business analysts to provide timely feedback and resolutions to issues identified during functional- and user acceptance testing

Work with the Technical Operations team to automate builds and code deployments

Keep up to date on technology trends and how they can benefit Optimi’s software landscape

Identify areas for system and code improvements and implement them

Challenge design ideas and collaborate on overall solution design

Please note that if we do not contact you within 14 days, kindly consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Javascript

Java

CSS

HTML

swift

SQLite

RESTful APIs

Android studio

Xcode

Kotlin

Git

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position