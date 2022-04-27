Position: Senior Mobile Developer
Location: Centurion
Salary: R750 000 Per Annum
Our client is currently looking to hire a self-motivated individual with great communication skills to join the team as a Senior Mobile Developer. The ideal candidate must be good at driving coding standards for the software development team and at system integration.
REQUIREMENTS
- Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma/Technical Certification
- Must have solid experience with the following technologies: Java, Javascript, CSS, HTML, Swift,
- Objective C, SQLite, RESTful APIs, Android Studio, XCode, Kotlin and Git
- Any familiarity with UML, Agile Methodology and CI/CD Best practices will be advantageous
- Five (5) or more years of relevant experience
- Must be able to prioritize and meet deadlines
DUTIES
- Interpret requirements into scalable technical designs
- Accurately estimate planned work
- Write clear, concise, well-documented code
- Take charge of the codebase to ensure quality and documentation standards are adhered to
- Effectively communicate and collaborate with test analysts and business analysts to provide timely feedback and resolutions to issues identified during functional- and user acceptance testing
- Work with the Technical Operations team to automate builds and code deployments
- Keep up to date on technology trends and how they can benefit Optimi’s software landscape
- Identify areas for system and code improvements and implement them
- Challenge design ideas and collaborate on overall solution design
Please note that if we do not contact you within 14 days, kindly consider your application as unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Javascript
- Java
- CSS
- HTML
- swift
- SQLite
- RESTful APIs
- Android studio
- Xcode
- Kotlin
- Git
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma