Department: Customer Care
Reporting To: Data Storyteller
Purpose Statement
This role collects/collates and records data whilst ensuring the integrity and accuracy of that data, then processes, design, and presents within set parameters to assist the business in the decision making process.
Minimum Requirements
Education
- Matric (Grade 12)
- Advanced Excel – NB
- Business Admin or Finance qualification will be advantageous
Systems
- MS Office Suite
- Advanced Excel/PowerPoint
- SAP
- Microsoft BI
Working Experience
- Minimum 2 years work experience as a data analyst or in a similarly comparable role
Tasks
Main Outputs and Responsibilities
- Managing master data, including creation, updates, and deletion/archiving
- Provide quality assurance on data journeys
- Processing confidential data and information according to guidelines
- Managing and designing the reporting environment, including data sources, security, and metadata
- Generating reports from single or multiple systems.
- Use graphs, infographics and other methods to effectively present data
- Adhoc reporting
Competencies
Knowledge and Skills
- Ability to work with stakeholders to assess potential risks.
- Ability to analyse existing tools and databases and provide optimal application recommendations.
- Ability to translate business requirements into non-technical, layman’s terms.
- Extensive experience in methodologies and processes for managing large-scale databases.
- Demonstrated experience in handling large data sets and relational databases.
- Enhanced written, verbal and presentation communication skills.
Key Attributes
- Ability to function under pressure
- Attention to detail
- Logical thinker
- Effective communicator
Desired Skills:
- Masterdata
- Data Analyst
- Reporting
- Metadata