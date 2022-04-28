Data Analyst

Department: Customer Care

Reporting To: Data Storyteller

Purpose Statement

This role collects/collates and records data whilst ensuring the integrity and accuracy of that data, then processes, design, and presents within set parameters to assist the business in the decision making process.

Minimum Requirements

Education

Matric (Grade 12)

Advanced Excel – NB

Business Admin or Finance qualification will be advantageous

Systems

MS Office Suite

Advanced Excel/PowerPoint

SAP

Microsoft BI

Working Experience

Minimum 2 years work experience as a data analyst or in a similarly comparable role

Tasks

Main Outputs and Responsibilities

Managing master data, including creation, updates, and deletion/archiving

Provide quality assurance on data journeys

Processing confidential data and information according to guidelines

Managing and designing the reporting environment, including data sources, security, and metadata

Generating reports from single or multiple systems.

Use graphs, infographics and other methods to effectively present data

Adhoc reporting

Competencies

Knowledge and Skills

Ability to work with stakeholders to assess potential risks.

Ability to analyse existing tools and databases and provide optimal application recommendations.

Ability to translate business requirements into non-technical, layman’s terms.

Extensive experience in methodologies and processes for managing large-scale databases.

Demonstrated experience in handling large data sets and relational databases.

Enhanced written, verbal and presentation communication skills.

Key Attributes

Ability to function under pressure

Attention to detail

Logical thinker

Effective communicator

Desired Skills:

Masterdata

Data Analyst

Reporting

Metadata

