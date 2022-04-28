ERP Consultant

JOB PURPOSE

The main purpose of your role as ERP & Systems Administrator is to offer IT related support to all employees. To control and co-ordinate the Information System’s technical and support function by monitoring and maintaining the ERP systems in respect of breakdown and performance, control user access, providing training to users.

QUALIFICATIONS, SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

Syspro Certification / Relevant IT related field of study BSc / SYSPRO

MCITP SQL Certification (Ideal)

5 + years Syspro System Administration experience (experience with month-ends and year-ends, security and permissions)

Syspro functional experience including financial, distribution and manufacturing modules

User training experience

Project Management skills

Experience in the development of new and existing programs

Accounting knowledge

Experience integrating Syspro with other interfaces

Excellent problem-solving skills

End to end project management and issue resolution experience

Advanced Excel user

Respond and work well under pressure

Ability to complete tasks timeously and work until the task is complete

Show initiative and ability to self-motivate and work alone frequently

End User SYSPRO Support and training experience Advanced experience in troubleshooting SYSPRO related problems

Create and maintain customized reports using MS SQL, SYSPRO reporting services, EXCEL

Maintaining SYSPRO Document format

Involved in setting up business processes and procedures

Documenting and administration of SYSPRO

Training of staff on Syspro Processes & Procedures

Support of Syspro environment including Application Server, database and client PCs operating in a manufacturing environment

Strong understanding of financial and production concepts

Ad Hoc reporting and development as needed including Syspro and SQL Server

End user training at all levels with version upgrades

Make up training/reference manuals for Syspro ERP modules in use

Work directly with Finance department and production staff to streamline processes and correct barriers

Strong written and verbal communication skills in order to communicate technical information to non-technical employees within the business

Have a drive and commitment to contribute to the professional development of others by imparting knowledge via training

Ability to identify improvement areas and understand how this function interacts with various stakeholders within the business and thus be proactive with initiating such projects

Strong report writing skills

Strong understanding of financial and production/manufacturing concepts

Understand the need for Disaster Recovery planning and system testing

Willing to travel nationally and cross-border (Namibia)

ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

General System Administration

Administer the ERP System, Syspro (current): create operators, assign permission (Role Based), license updates, maintaining stationary and minor screen customizations

Create logins, assign permission, audit reporting and performance monitoring

Installing, configuring, patching, upgrading, and maintaining the company’s investments in the chosen ERP technologies

Complete Month ends for various entities within the Division

Maintaining SYSPRO Documents formats

Optimize T-SQL code and stored procedures.

Perform function of SQL database admin, SQL backups, user security, database maintenance etc.

Stay up-to-date with ERP system provider

Ensure constant integration and understanding of business processes i.t.o finance, manufacturing, distribution

Define and document processes for assigned areas within capability, manage data quality, manage stakeholder relationships, drive efficiency and effectiveness of process as well as performance

Assist IT Team with Disaster Recovery planning and system testing

Training

Training of Staff on Syspro Processes and Procedures

Make up training / reference manuals for Syspro ERP modules in use.

Reporting and Queries

Utilize SQL Server Reporting services (SSRS) to write reports not possible using Syspro Report Writer, users can print reports or export to Excel or PDF format

End user training at all levels with version upgrades.

Ad Hoc reporting and development as needed including Syspro and SQL Server

Create and maintain customized reports using MS SQL, SYSPRO reporting services, EXCEL

Support

End-user SYSPRO Support

Responsible for responding timeously to Syspro user requests

Maintain a suitable helpdesk solution with timeous response

Support of Syspro environment including Application Server, database and client PCs operating in a production environment

Troubleshooting SYSPRO related problems

Work directly with accounting department and production control staff to streamline processes and correct impediments.

Oversee and attend to helpdesk requests from users across all departments

Lead user acceptance testing, field user acceptance testing and readiness activities for the assigned process areas during deployment and adoption

Project Management

The ERP Administrator is also responsible for planning and coordinating change management of processes required for the support of ERP systems necessary for business operations

The supervision and operation of the organization’s ERP systems through the implementation of the best practices

Define and implement process improvements on key initiatives that result in significant improvements in service delivery; increasing process quality and improving cycle times

Involved in setting up business processes and procedures

Develop documents and prioritizes business requirements, develops new business models and expanded capabilities.

Desired Skills:

Accounting knowledge Experience integrating Syspro with other interfaces Excellent problem-solving skills

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The company manufacturers product that is sold in the retail furniture industry

Employer & Job Benefits:

medical aid

Provident Fund

