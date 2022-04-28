ERP Consultant

JOB PURPOSE
The main purpose of your role as ERP & Systems Administrator is to offer IT related support to all employees. To control and co-ordinate the Information System’s technical and support function by monitoring and maintaining the ERP systems in respect of breakdown and performance, control user access, providing training to users.
QUALIFICATIONS, SKILLS & EXPERIENCE
Syspro Certification / Relevant IT related field of study BSc / SYSPRO
MCITP SQL Certification (Ideal)
5 + years Syspro System Administration experience (experience with month-ends and year-ends, security and permissions)
Syspro functional experience including financial, distribution and manufacturing modules
User training experience
Project Management skills
Experience in the development of new and existing programs
Accounting knowledge
Experience integrating Syspro with other interfaces
Excellent problem-solving skills
End to end project management and issue resolution experience
Advanced Excel user
Respond and work well under pressure
Ability to complete tasks timeously and work until the task is complete
Show initiative and ability to self-motivate and work alone frequently
End User SYSPRO Support and training experience Advanced experience in troubleshooting SYSPRO related problems
Create and maintain customized reports using MS SQL, SYSPRO reporting services, EXCEL
Maintaining SYSPRO Document format
Involved in setting up business processes and procedures
Documenting and administration of SYSPRO
Training of staff on Syspro Processes & Procedures
Support of Syspro environment including Application Server, database and client PCs operating in a manufacturing environment
Strong understanding of financial and production concepts
Syspro functional experience including financial, distribution and manufacturing modules
Ad Hoc reporting and development as needed including Syspro and SQL Server
End user training at all levels with version upgrades
Make up training/reference manuals for Syspro ERP modules in use
Work directly with Finance department and production staff to streamline processes and correct barriers
Strong written and verbal communication skills in order to communicate technical information to non-technical employees within the business
Have a drive and commitment to contribute to the professional development of others by imparting knowledge via training
Ability to identify improvement areas and understand how this function interacts with various stakeholders within the business and thus be proactive with initiating such projects
Strong report writing skills
Strong understanding of financial and production/manufacturing concepts
Understand the need for Disaster Recovery planning and system testing
Willing to travel nationally and cross-border (Namibia)
ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
General System Administration
Administer the ERP System, Syspro (current): create operators, assign permission (Role Based), license updates, maintaining stationary and minor screen customizations
Create logins, assign permission, audit reporting and performance monitoring
Installing, configuring, patching, upgrading, and maintaining the company’s investments in the chosen ERP technologies
Complete Month ends for various entities within the Division
Maintaining SYSPRO Documents formats
Optimize T-SQL code and stored procedures.
Perform function of SQL database admin, SQL backups, user security, database maintenance etc.
Stay up-to-date with ERP system provider
Ensure constant integration and understanding of business processes i.t.o finance, manufacturing, distribution
Define and document processes for assigned areas within capability, manage data quality, manage stakeholder relationships, drive efficiency and effectiveness of process as well as performance
Documenting and administration of SYSPRO
Assist IT Team with Disaster Recovery planning and system testing
Training
Training of Staff on Syspro Processes and Procedures
Make up training / reference manuals for Syspro ERP modules in use.
Reporting and Queries
Utilize SQL Server Reporting services (SSRS) to write reports not possible using Syspro Report Writer, users can print reports or export to Excel or PDF format
End user training at all levels with version upgrades.
Ad Hoc reporting and development as needed including Syspro and SQL Server
Create and maintain customized reports using MS SQL, SYSPRO reporting services, EXCEL
Support
- End-user SYSPRO Support
- Responsible for responding timeously to Syspro user requests
- Maintain a suitable helpdesk solution with timeous response
- Support of Syspro environment including Application Server, database and client PCs operating in a production environment
- Troubleshooting SYSPRO related problems
- Work directly with accounting department and production control staff to streamline processes and correct impediments.
- Oversee and attend to helpdesk requests from users across all departments
- Lead user acceptance testing, field user acceptance testing and readiness activities for the assigned process areas during deployment and adoption
Project Management
The ERP Administrator is also responsible for planning and coordinating change management of processes required for the support of ERP systems necessary for business operations
The supervision and operation of the organization’s ERP systems through the implementation of the best practices
Define and implement process improvements on key initiatives that result in significant improvements in service delivery; increasing process quality and improving cycle times
Involved in setting up business processes and procedures
Develop documents and prioritizes business requirements, develops new business models and expanded capabilities.
Desired Skills:
- Accounting knowledge Experience integrating Syspro with other interfaces Excellent problem-solving skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
The company manufacturers product that is sold in the retail furniture industry
Employer & Job Benefits:
- medical aid
- Provident Fund