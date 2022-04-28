A well established Commercial Bank in Sandton is looking for an experienced Front End Developer to join their fast growing team.
Essential experience in the following development technologies is required:
- 4 years’+ proven software development experience
- .NET Core
- C#
- SQL
- CSS
- React JS
- DB Design on MSSQL, SQL, PL-SQL
- Web Services
- Rest Services
- WPF, MVVM Model, MVC design patterns
- Web component development
- An understanding of SOA
