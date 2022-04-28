Front End Developer

A well established Commercial Bank in Sandton is looking for an experienced Front End Developer to join their fast growing team.

Essential experience in the following development technologies is required:

4 years’+ proven software development experience

.NET Core

C#

SQL

CSS

React JS

DB Design on MSSQL, SQL, PL-SQL

Web Services

Rest Services

WPF, MVVM Model, MVC design patterns

Web component development

An understanding of SOA

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

You can visit our website for more vacancies: [URL Removed] / Facebook page @wePlace / LinkedIn [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

.NET

Banking

C#

Full Stack

SOA

SQL

Web Services

Learn more/Apply for this position