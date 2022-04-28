Front End Developer

Apr 28, 2022

A well established Commercial Bank in Sandton is looking for an experienced Front End Developer to join their fast growing team.
Essential experience in the following development technologies is required:

  • 4 years’+ proven software development experience

  • .NET Core

  • C#

  • SQL

  • CSS

  • React JS

  • DB Design on MSSQL, SQL, PL-SQL

  • Web Services

  • Rest Services

  • WPF, MVVM Model, MVC design patterns

  • Web component development

  • An understanding of SOA

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

You can visit our website for more vacancies: [URL Removed] / Facebook page @wePlace / LinkedIn [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • .NET
  • Banking
  • C#
  • Full Stack
  • SOA
  • SQL
  • Web Services

Learn more/Apply for this position