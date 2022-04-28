Python Developer

PYTHON Developers – Senior and Intermediate

Our client offers excellent permanent opportunities for a few Python Developers – Senior and Intermediate.

Experienced Python Developers to perform the following:

Convert legacy Java and C# applications to Python

Maintain and improve on existing Python applications

Integrate with employers (various data formats and/or integrations

If you have solid experience (2 to 8 years) in the following, this might be the opportunity you have been waiting for:

Python (version 3.9)

Pandas

Microsoft SQL 2019

(Microsoft Azure SQL is a plus, but not essential)

Desired Skills:

Python

Python Development

Microsoft SQL

Pandas

Microsoft Azure SQL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Ou client is an established Payment solutions company who deals mostly with corporate companies. They offer innovative Deduction Management Platforms to these clients

Secure and Innovative environment with exposure to the latest technologies.

Learn more/Apply for this position