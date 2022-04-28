Python Developer

PYTHON Developers – Senior and Intermediate
Our client offers excellent permanent opportunities for a few Python Developers – Senior and Intermediate.
Experienced Python Developers to perform the following:
- Convert legacy Java and C# applications to Python
- Maintain and improve on existing Python applications
- Integrate with employers (various data formats and/or integrations
If you have solid experience (2 to 8 years) in the following, this might be the opportunity you have been waiting for:
- Python (version 3.9)
- Pandas
- Microsoft SQL 2019
- (Microsoft Azure SQL is a plus, but not essential)
Desired Skills:
- Python
- Python Development
- Microsoft SQL
- Pandas
- Microsoft Azure SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
Ou client is an established Payment solutions company who deals mostly with corporate companies. They offer innovative Deduction Management Platforms to these clients
Secure and Innovative environment with exposure to the latest technologies.