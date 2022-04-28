Qlikview / Qliksense Data Engineer LW R2004 at Mediro ICT

A company is looking for a Data Engineer (Qlikview_Qliksense) to join their team on a contract until March 2024 (Renewable). working from home / Midrand office. CV to [Email Address Removed]

Support the Procurement and HR departments with dashboard designed for management reporting.

QlikSense and QlikView skills required.

Data Analysis.

BI Architecture.

SQL scripting.

Understanding of full and partial data loads.

System Analysis.

Analytical thinking.

Problem solving.

Good communication skills.

Minimum Requirements

Related Degree or Diploma

Knowledge of JIRA and Confluence

QlikSense and Qlik View skills required.

Learn more/Apply for this position