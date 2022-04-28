Qlikview / Qliksense Data Engineer LW R2004 at Mediro ICT

A company is looking for a Data Engineer (Qlikview_Qliksense) to join their team on a contract until March 2024 (Renewable). working from home / Midrand office. CV to [Email Address Removed]
- Support the Procurement and HR departments with dashboard designed for management reporting.
- QlikSense and QlikView skills required.
- Data Analysis.
- BI Architecture.
- SQL scripting.
- Understanding of full and partial data loads.
- System Analysis.
- Analytical thinking.
- Problem solving.
- Good communication skills.
Minimum Requirements
- Related Degree or Diploma
- Knowledge of JIRA and Confluence
