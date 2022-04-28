Qlikview / Qliksense Data Engineer LW R2004 at Mediro ICT

Apr 28, 2022

A company is looking for a Data Engineer (Qlikview_Qliksense) to join their team on a contract until March 2024 (Renewable). working from home / Midrand office. CV to [Email Address Removed]

  • Support the Procurement and HR departments with dashboard designed for management reporting.
  • QlikSense and QlikView skills required.
  • Data Analysis.
  • BI Architecture.
  • SQL scripting.
  • Understanding of full and partial data loads.
  • System Analysis.
  • Analytical thinking.
  • Problem solving.
  • Good communication skills.

Minimum Requirements

  • Related Degree or Diploma
  • Knowledge of JIRA and Confluence
  • QlikSense and Qlik View skills required.

Learn more/Apply for this position