Senior Business Analyst

Our client an investment administrator in the Southern Suburbs of Cape Town is seeking to employ two (2) Senior Business Analysts. The investment administrator has secured a new client and is looking to grow their Business Solutions department.
The purpose of the job of the business analyst (BA) will be required to perform the full BA function for client and internal change requests, new product, client take-on projects or new systems integration.
The ideal candidate will have experience within the Asset Management industry, ideally within retail offerings (Unit Trusts and LISP).
Main duties and responsibilities
Business case definition
Defining and developing new product and client take-on models
Process and data mapping
GAP analysis for new product and new client take-on
Business requirements analysis and definition (including functional and non-functional requirements analysis and definition)
Testing
Fully involved in the Software Development Life Cycle (agile and hybrid) and project delivery
PERSON SPECIFICATION
Ideal experience
Experience performing the full BA function for client and internal change requests, new product, client take-on projects or new systems integration
Good understanding of the end-to-end administration processes
At least 5 years’ experience in a senior BA role with proven experience in Business Case definition, process and business analysis on medium to large projects
Proven ability to abstract detail into models
Experience on migration projects
Strong in understanding project implementation necessities
Proven track record of driving and implementing improvements
Experience in Agile and Waterfall
Ideal qualifications
Relevant tertiary qualification or studying towards one
At least an Advanced Business analysis certification
SOFTWARE, SYSTEMS KNOWLEDGE
Essential:
Experience of full Microsoft office suite, including Advanced Excel and Visio or equivalent
Desirable:
Flexcube
Bizagi
Digiata
SQL experience beneficial
Desired Skills:
- As-is process
- To-be process
- Business Process
- Requirements Gathering
- BPMN
- Business analysis
- Business Process Mapping
- Workflow Analysis
- Excel Advanced
- SQL
- UNIT TRUST
- LISP
- Senior Business Analyst
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma