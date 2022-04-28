Software Engineer at NRF National Research Foundation

Postion Summary:

The activities at CERN include technical projects whereby South African based researchers, engineers and technicians are involved in the instrumentation projects, and activities on the upgrade of accelerator and research [Email Address Removed]ugh its Technology Innovation Platform (TIP), iThemba LABS aims to accelerate innovation in the field of radiation detectors, accelerator-based sciences and engineering, as well as the use of Artificial Intelligence particularly Machine Learning in particle accelerators. These aspirations require dedicated engineers skilled in designing, building, programming and operating scalable distributed data infrastructures and computing platforms.

Key Responsibilities:

Apply expertise in software design and engineeringApply expertise in software engineering for data acquisition systems and accelerator based beam production and analysis using Artificial Intelligence techniquesApply innovative techniques to software engineering and its associated electronics and artificial intelligence processingGuide and support the users of the software and inherent algorithms and undertake installation and implementation of the both detector measurement systems, and beam analysis techniques at CERN-ISOLDEWork closely with internal scientific staff & external scientific users for the support of the software systems

Fault finding of software and data acquisition and Artificial Intelligence systemsMaintain and update documents and records for the maintenance of softwarePlay a pivotal role in motivation for, design and commissioning of new software projects (coordinating a team and a budget)Consult with users on requirements for approved projects and possible future projectsProvide regular updated reports on status of software and associated algorithms and functionality

Minimum Qualification:

Masters Degree / NQF 9

Minimum Experience:

3-3 years

MEng in Software Engineering, Computer Science, Computational Physics, Electronics Engineering; ORMinimum of MSc

in experimental nuclear physicsProven track record in design, implementation and deployment of complex electronic or computational projects

Experience:

A proven background in computer science in areas such as algorithms, data structures and software design (design patterns)

A passion for software development, Artificial Intelligence and/or Machine LearningComprehensive knowledge of one or more of the following areas: radiation detection, digital signal processing, parallel processing or automated software development

Extensive knowledge of the TCP/IP protocol stack

Troubleshooting skills

Advanced signal processing expertise in high resolution spectroscopy

Software engineering (design, programming, testing) Systems integration Application supportDatabase usageExpertise in radiation detectorsDrive innovation and facilitate technology transferEvaluate links with industryDevelop bespoke software systems for projects both in-house and experiments at CERNProvide professional support to the design, development, testing, installation, commissioning and operation of projects relating to data acquisition and/Artificial Implemented platforms

Perform appropriate support of software and algorithms

Good interpersonal and communication skillsGood teaching and training skillsExcellent analytical thinking skillsExcellent problem-solving abilitiesGood software design skillsGood software programming skillsGood communication and team working skillsAbility to work under pressure with minimum supervisionAbility to work as an individual and as a member of a teamExcellent safety conscienceAbility to work safely in a laboratory environmentAvailability to work outside regular working hours

Knowledge:

Extensive programming experience in at least one language such as Go, Java, C/C++, Python, VHDL etc

with demonstrated software engineering skills (software design, implementation, testing and maintenance)Artificial Intelligence techniquesProficiency in embedded programming for real time production systems as well as distributed systems programming

Solid experience with Linux operating system or any similar Unix variant

Experience in the design and development of automated signal and image processing software

The NRF website provides more details on the initiatives and activities

Applicants should submit a comprehensive CV by registering and apply online through the NRF Recruitment and Selection Portal.

Applications should be accompanied by a letter of motivation indicating the applicant·s suitability for the position.

The names and contact details of at least three referees should be provided.

Desired Skills:

About The Employer:

The National Research Foundation (NRF) supports and promotes research and human capital development through funding, the provision of National Research Facilities and science outreach platforms and programmes to the broader community in all fields of science and technology, including natural sciences, engineering, social sciences and humanities.

iThemba LABS is Africa’s leading research facility for accelerator-based science that is committed to advance knowledge, transforming lives and, inspiring the nation through probing fundamental structure and the origins of matter; Advancing the understanding of condensed matter; Impacting the Societal need through provision for the health and environmental sector.

