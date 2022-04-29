Analyst Developer: Bancs

Purpose:
To be responsible for project design, development, implementation and maintenance of java based initiatives on the Bancs platform.
- Focus on integration and new solutions, scaling and integration points; achieving the design, including breaking down the technical work packets and building the architecture.
- Obtain technical knowledge related to the Back-End (BANCS) development environments and platform architecture.
- Independently create solution design documentation (technical specifications) from book of work initiatives and escalated investigations of bugs in Production
Execute the design:
- Understand the requirement (business need and purpose)
- Understand the existing systems that will be affected by new requirements
- Understand the impact on other systems (i.e. Front-End)
- Set-up a functional description (FD) handover/ technical specification (TS) high-level design meeting
- Ensure the design is simple, easy maintainable, user orientated & user friendly, efficient and adhere to the Bank’s Enterprises design standards, tooling and methodologies.
- Develop major performance efficient enhancements in the production environment according to the provided technical specifications.
- Ensure the application of simplistic and effective Java code
- Understand the impact of code: engage with Bancs Core technical and Business Analysts for specific scenarios to be tested & impact of code changes on other parts of the BANCS system
- Develop new requirements for specific projects under leadership of Project Team Leader
- Fix major and minor bugs in the Production environment
- Fix escalated bugs for existing Back-End products in the Production environment
- Conduct investigations based on requests
- Provide feedback to investigation requester and Team Leader of relevant Business Analyst
- Perform unit and integration testing on existing environments and new developments
- Provide testing assistance to developer(s)
- Update / amend test plans according to solution development to ensure coverage of all areas
- Provide implementation instructions for new development
- Provide support to the Development / QA / Production environment(s)
- Take and perform a lead role in projects
- Design and develop new products for specific projects as per the book of work initiatives; unpack what exactly needs to be done at a technical level and break it down into work packets for the developer to complete
Qualifications:
- Matric
- Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology, Computer Science or similiar degree
Knowledge:
Minimum:
- IT systems development processes
- Application development
- Standards and governance
- Testing practices
- Banking systems environment
- System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
- Agile development life cycle
IdealKnowledge:
- UML
- Systems analysis and design
- System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
Solid understandingof:
- Banking systems environment
- Banking business model
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
- Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Hibernate)
Desired Skills:
- Software Development
- Java
- SQL
- Spring