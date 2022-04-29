Backend Software Developer

Minimum qualifications
- Completed relevant programming courses.
- A degree in Computer Science is preferred.
Duties and responsibilitiesProcess
- Participating in an agile development process as projects require.
- Collaborate with the team to continually improve development and delivery processes.
- Collaborate closely with customers and the company stakeholders in understanding and breaking down requirements.
- Quality, security, and performance focus throughout the delivery cycle.
Ownership
- Ownership and accountability of end-to-end life cycle for new and existing features.
- Ownership of code base and unit and functional tests.
Responsibilities
- Development of new product capabilities.
- Maintenance of existing product capabilities, including defect fixes.
- Creation of automated tests and contribute toward a sophisticated continuous integration environment.
- Deliver demos throughout the development process to customers and internal the company stakeholders.
- Customer support, including after-hours support rotation, for defect correction and consulting on service resolution.
- Enable customers and the company service organization by actively engaging on IM client channels (Zoom, Webex Teams, Microsoft Teams etc.).
Technical skills and experience
- At least 4 years of development experience.
- Required skills
- Linux admin and bash scripting
- Python
- Nginx
- MongoDB
- Docker / Kubernetes
- REST API Integration
- Preferred skills
- Ability to work across technology stacks
- JavaScript / Typescript
- NodeJS
- Jenkins
- Networking
- Cloud Apps / Microservices
- Powershell scripting
- Ansible
Competencies
- Critical thinker and problem-solving skills.
- Motivated, self-starter.
- Fast learner.
- Excellent communication skills.
Driving/Travel requirements
- Must hold current valid driver’s license and passport.
- You must have the legal right to work in South Africa.