Backend Software Developer

Apr 29, 2022

Minimum qualifications

  • Completed relevant programming courses.
  • A degree in Computer Science is preferred.

Duties and responsibilitiesProcess

  • Participating in an agile development process as projects require.
  • Collaborate with the team to continually improve development and delivery processes.
  • Collaborate closely with customers and the company stakeholders in understanding and breaking down requirements.
  • Quality, security, and performance focus throughout the delivery cycle.

Ownership

  • Ownership and accountability of end-to-end life cycle for new and existing features.
  • Ownership of code base and unit and functional tests.

Responsibilities

  • Development of new product capabilities.
  • Maintenance of existing product capabilities, including defect fixes.
  • Creation of automated tests and contribute toward a sophisticated continuous integration environment.
  • Deliver demos throughout the development process to customers and internal the company stakeholders.
  • Customer support, including after-hours support rotation, for defect correction and consulting on service resolution.
  • Enable customers and the company service organization by actively engaging on IM client channels (Zoom, Webex Teams, Microsoft Teams etc.).

Technical skills and experience

  • At least 4 years of development experience.
  • Required skills
    • Linux admin and bash scripting
    • Python
    • Nginx
    • MongoDB
    • Docker / Kubernetes
    • REST API Integration
  • Preferred skills
    • Ability to work across technology stacks
    • JavaScript / Typescript
    • NodeJS
    • Jenkins
    • Networking
    • Cloud Apps / Microservices
    • Powershell scripting
    • Ansible

Competencies

  • Critical thinker and problem-solving skills.
  • Motivated, self-starter.
  • Fast learner.
  • Excellent communication skills.

Driving/Travel requirements

  • Must hold current valid driver’s license and passport.
  • You must have the legal right to work in South Africa.

Learn more/Apply for this position