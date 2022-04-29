Become an Eskom Expo judge or mentor a young scientist

Eskom Expo for Young Scientists, which operates in 35 regions across South Africa, is inviting professionals and students to apply their academic and professional skills by becoming a judge at an Eskom Expo District and Regional Expo, along with the International Science Fair (ISF).

Participating in Eskom Expo is an educational and motivating experience for the diverse learners who take part, which is why we require Judges and Mentors who are experts in the field to guide and motivate these learners. Judges and Mentors are also perfect role-models for our impressionable youth. Mentoring a young scientist is a rewarding way to use your experience and expertise to pay it forward.

Eskom Expo targets practicing professionals, including: engineers, doctors, veterinarians, school teachers, lecturers, researchers, scientists and IT professionals. Teachers can earn Continuing Professional Development (CPD) points, scientists registered with SACNASP can earn CPD points and other professionals can obtain credit through their professional bodies.

Judges are required to make the interview experience a positive one for every participant, which fulfils the aim of Eskom Expo for Young Scientists: to inspire young researchers and develop their love of science.

To qualify, a candidate should meet the following criteria:

* Be in possession of a qualification in any field of scientific inquiry, including natural sciences, social sciences, arts and humanities, medical sciences and engineering, IT;

* Be a specialist or practitioner in any field of scientific inquiry; or

* Be in possession of a teaching qualification in any field of scientific inquiry.

Eskom Expo is also urging candidates to use their experience and wisdom to mentor young researchers in mostly disadvantaged areas where learners are in dire need of guidance.

Mentors are vital in cultivating ideas and finding the right project for a specific learner, and to build their confidence when undertaking challenging research.

To judge at District of Regional Expos, contact the Regional Science Fair Director in your area: https://exposcience.co.za/get-involved/judges/.

To judge at the ISF, apply online when applications open. Please note, to judge at ISF, three years’ Regional Expo judging is required (or judging at three to four regional expos). Click here to apply: https://exposcience.co.za/get-involved/judges/.

To mentor, contact an Eskom Expo Provincial Coordinator in your province: https://exposcience.co.za/get-involved/.

Should candidates require any further information, they can contact: judges@exposcience.co.za.