Developer: Bancs

Apr 29, 2022

Purpose:

To be responsible for Java development within the Bancs Core Banking platform used at the Bank and growing the engineering teams technology stack.

  • Obtain technical knowledge related to the Back-End (BANCS) development environment
  • Obtain knowledge of the BANCS banking system and platform integration
  • Receipt and interpretation of technical specifications
  • Apply technical specification to gain technical knowledge of the BANCS system
  • Ensure detailed understanding of the technical specification before initiating development
  • Develop performance efficient enhancements for Back-End system from provided detailed technical specifications.
  • Use simplistic and effective Java code
  • Understand the impact of code changes to assist the Business Analyst with the test plan
  • Fix minor bugs for the Back-End system in the Production environment related to Java platform initiatives
  • Conduct investigations based on requests
  • Provide feedback to after investigation to:
  • The person who requested the investigation (requestor)
  • Team Leader of relevant Business Analyst
  • Perform unit and integration testing on new developments
  • Provide testing assistance to developer(s)
  • Provide implementation instructions for new development

Qualification:

  • Matric
  • Information Technology, Computer Science or similiar degree

Minimum Knowledge:

  • IT systems development processes (SDLC)
  • Application development
  • Standards and governance
  • Agile development life cycle
  • Testing practices

Ideal Knowledge of:

  • UML
  • Systems analysis and design
  • System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Solid understanding of:

  • Banking systems environment
  • Banking business model
  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
  • Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Hibernate

Experience:

Minimum:

  • At least 5 years’ proven experience in Java development within an on-line and / or batch environment

Experience in the following development languages:

  • Java Script Frameworks
  • XML
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Java
  • JSP
  • SQL
  • Web Services
  • Spring

Ideal experience:

  • Banking and Finance experience

